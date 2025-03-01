Summary Dodds was frustrated by Birmingham's winning goal.

Gardner-Hickman's goal was decisive as Blues top League One.

Opposing manager Davies disagreed with Dodds' view on the winning goal.

Wycombe Wanderers head coach Mike Dodds didn't hold back his disappointment at Taylor Gardner-Hickman's winning goal for Birmingham City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues came out on top in the clash of League One's top-two, with a first-half strike from the former Bristol City loanee proving to be too powerful for Will Norris to keep out of his net.

The goal came from a simple long ball by opposing goalkeeper Ryan Allsop. His inch-perfect pass was taken down excellently by Gardner-Hickman, whose shot was saved by Norris, but went over the keeper and into the back of the net. This would prove to be the decisive moment in the match, as Wycombe couldn't fight their way back following Xavier Simons' red card.

Dodds wasn't afraid to hold back his frustration at the goal. However, opposing manager Chris Davies felt quite the opposite about the goal.

Wycombe manager Mike Dodds reveals fury over Birmingham City's winning goal

For the first time in league action, Dodds tasted defeat as Wycombe head coach. It now looks like Birmingham are well and truly out of sight in the League One title race, so Wanderers must ensure they maintain their spot in second place.

Despite a much-improved second half, the 38-year-old was left frustrated with the goal his side conceded which ultimately cost Wycombe the game. Speaking to the press, Dodds said: “I’ll be blunt, I’m frustrated by it.

"You do all the work during the week to try and nullify their threats, so to concede a goal like that with such ease is frustrating – it’s a poor goal to give away, and I don’t want this club to be associated with stuff like that.

Wycombe Wanderers match stats v Birmingham City (Fotmob) Possession Shots Shots on target xG Big chances missed Pass accuracy Corners 31% 6 1 0.57 1 66% 3

“I don’t want to say it won’t happen again, but it is certainly something we will try to avoid.

“From my point, I have had five games now and for the first four of them, we were really solid so [the goal] boils my blood.

“You do all your work during the week to be organised and diligent, and then you let in an easy goal.”

Birmingham boss Chris Davies disagrees with Mike Dodds over winning goal

Despite Dodds' claims about how poor the Birmingham winner was, Davies felt this wasn't the case and lauded his team's attacking play. To get from back to front in the space of a few passes clearly satisfied the Blues boss, who thought it was great attacking play rather than poor defending.

Speaking to The Birmingham Mail, Davies said: “The positioning first has to be good and disciplined, then it’s a case as a player you decide and execute.

“It’s all about technique to execute that, to hit that ball on the chest. To control it on your chest at that speed and volley it is the player’s individual quality. It was too much for the keeper.

“It was a really good goal. We’re dangerous when we’ve got the ball and are playing through, but we can play over and that makes it difficult for teams to stop us.”

Saturday afternoon really felt like the crowning of the champions at full-time, as Birmingham moved 12 points clear of Wycombe with a game in hand. However, with a close battle for second place, Dodds will want to ensure that his side doesn't dwell on the goal or defeat too much.