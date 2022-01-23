Mike Ashley’s stance on potential Derby County takeover becomes clearer

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is still interested in becoming the new custodian of Derby County, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

However he wants certain things to change in the offer to take over the administration-stricken club – including how much he would have to pay.

There is a deadline set by the EFL of February 1 for the Quantuma to provide their funding plan for the remainder of the season should a takeover not be finalised – if that doesn’t happen the Rams could be threatened with expulsion from the Championship.

American firm Carlisle Capital, led by brothers Adam and Colin Binnie, have bid £28 million for County but that does not include the purchase of Pride Park, which is owned by Mel Morris – the man who left Derby in the state they are in.

Per Nixon, Ashley’s interest in the Rams is growing by the day but he wants Morris to accept less money than he is currently wanting to sell Pride Park, which is a crucial part of the purchase package of the club.

Ashley also wants the legal costs to be slashed somewhat before he makes an offer, but crucially he is willing to sort out the rest of the potential financing – including the situations with Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers – following the conclusion of a takeover.

The Verdict

He may not be everyone’s first choice due to how Newcastle United fans see him, but Ashley seems to have a keen interest.

It may only be the Binnie brothers who have put a formal offer in but everyone knows that Ashley has money and is a very wealthy man – especially with his recent sale of the Magpies.

Even though you could say he didn’t really invest in Newcastle’s playing squad, he never left them in financial disrepair and he is someone that could easily fund a takeover and get the club back on their feet.

Ashley needs to actually submit an offer soon though as the Binnie’s have made the first move and the administrators will be looking to move things rather quickly as the February 1 proof of funds deadline hits.