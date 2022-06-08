Mike Ashley’s Derby County stance emerges following fresh Chris Kirchner development

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is still interested in saving Derby County from administration, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

There has been a fresh twist to the saga at the Rams, with BBC Radio Derby’s Ed Dawes revealing on Wednesday morning that he had heard Chris Kirchner’s deal to purchase the club was close to collapsing.

Kirchner was named the preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma in early April, less than four months after the American businessman pulled himself out of the running in December 2021 when his initial offer was rejected.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Phil Jagielka left the club for a transfer fee in January. True False

Securing a deal for Pride Park stadium from former Derby custodian Mel Morris has proven problematic, but a breakthrough occurred in late May when Kirchner revealed that contracts had been signed and exchanged for the club, and that it was just a case of transferring funds over to complete the deal.

However, funds have yet to be seen in that respect, with the extended bank holiday weekend being blamed last week and that the money Kirchner promised to pay the May wages did not arrive.

Despite Kirchner telling TalkSPORT that he is still attempting to complete the takeover, Ashley is waiting in the wings if things falter.

Ashley was said to have been in talks with the administrators back in December, but whilst a deal couldn’t be reached, his team have always expressed an interest in the Rams, and he could return to the party should Kirchner’s deal not go through.

The Verdict

Just when Derby fans probably thought things would go through without any more hitches, they were delivered a real bombshell earlier this morning.

There are conflicting reports regarding the status of Kirchner’s takeover, but what we do know is that once the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday was out of the way, things should have been able to progress.

As we know though, they haven’t, and once and for all Kirchner could end up ruining things for himself and the club.

If that happens, then surely that is the time where Ashley steps in as no real alternative to ‘save the day’ – he probably wouldn’t be the most popular owner but he has the funds and he would save Derby from liquidation.