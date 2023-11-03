Out of all the known figures that are in the running to try and save Reading FC from financial disaster, then Mike Ashley could be the most ideal.

Newcastle United supporters would probably not agree considering some of the decisions he made at the Magpies, which led to two relegations from the Premier League during his 14 years there, but when it comes to having money in the bank and good business acumen, then he could be what the Royals need right now.

Essentially, the struggling League One outfit are strapped for cash despite being able to pay the wages, with multiple tax bills not paid to HMRC which has seen another winding-up order land at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Current owner - Chinese businessman Dai Yongge - is struggling to move money out of his home country and that has led to various misdemeanours in recent times, although it's not like he hasn't invested in the club since his 2017 takeover, although he spent far too much over the EFL's financial regulations and ended up being punished for it.

Mike Ashley's interest in Reading FC

Yongge and his team are now looking for a new owner to take the club forward, although Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas has suggested this week that his valuation of the Royals remains too high and various interested parties could be waiting for administration - which is an ever-growing prospect - for the price to be driven down.

Ashley though is said to be a real person of interest when it comes to buying the Berkshire outfit, according to Sky Sports, and there will be no shortage of funds as finance expert Kieran Maguire revealed that the Walsall-born businessman has over £500 million in cash in the bank through his MASH Holdings account.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Ashley has already seen off the controversial William Storey, who has since pulled out of the running, but he also has his eyes on other business interests too in the sporting sector.

What business deal is Mike Ashley set to complete amid Reading takeover talk?

Not content with just wanting a piece of the pie at Reading, Ashley is also in the process of finalising a deal for an iconic British sporting stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Ashley is set to purchase Headingley Stadium - the home of Yorkshire Cricket Club and the venue for many England international matches - in a £23 million deal, which will help Yorkshire CC to clear their debts.

Ashley will then rent Headingley back to Yorkshire CC for £1 million per year, and there is also a fixed price in the deal that they can purchase the stadium back for in the future.

There will also be an expectation that Ashley will advertise one of his brands at Headingley in a naming rights deal, much like he did when at Newcastle with St. James' Park when it was re-named as the Sports Direct Arena.

Ashley is also the owner of Coventry City's stadium, formerly the Ricoh Arena, having taken over operations when rugby union outfit Wasps fell into financial difficulties and a fresh agreement was penned to have the Sky Blues play their matches there for another five years.