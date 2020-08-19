Wage bill issue at Charlton addressed amid takeover speculation

Addicks director Marian Mihail has revealed that there is enough money to cover the club’s wage bill for August, September and October if no takeover of the side goes through in the coming months.

The Addicks are still under the control of ESI though the word ‘control’ should perhaps be preceded by the term ‘lack of’ such is the mess the club has found itself in.

The EFL are not convinced that the club is a viable potential member for next season right now and, indeed, new owners are needed with Thomas Sandgaard looking to be the one to come in.

At least, though, wages have always been paid throughout this to avoid further drama and Mihail has revealed that that will remain the case for the foreseeable.

He told the South London Press:

“We managed to pull through every month.

“We will pull through August and we’re working on securing September and October as well – without outside money.

“If the club is looking for a new owner then what better opportunity then to show that it’s still a viable business than be demonstrating it practically – that it can still sustain itself.”

The Verdict

Mihail has at least been happy to communicate over the last few months, which is more than can be said for a lot of the people that have been involved in this fiasco.

New owners are needed, though, and Sandgaard appears to be the man in the frame right now to try and solve the problem.

Whether he actually does or not, though, remains to be seen.