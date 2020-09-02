Mihail speaks as Charlton hopes grow over takeover

Charlton Athletic Director Marian Mihail has issued a message on the latest involving the potential takeover of the club by Thomas Sandgaard after Paul Elliott’s injunction bid was thrown out by a judge earlier this week.

Addicks fans have been through the mill in the last few months with time gradually making it apparent there was a threat against the very existence of their football club.

However, courtroom proceedings earlier this week have seemingly paved the way for Sandgaard to come in and get things sorted by taking over and Mihail’s comments suggest that that is going to be the case, hopefully, too.

Quoted by the club’s official website, he said:

“I imagine many of you will have seen pictures of Thomas Sandgaard at yesterday’s game and while I am sure you will appreciate we can’t go into detail, we can say that conversations with prospective buyers are progressing positively. I’d like to thank the staff directly involved, who are working tirelessly to provide information to support these ongoing discussions. There is still work to be done but yesterday’s decision allows us to focus on moving the club forward and putting these difficult times behind us.”

Charlton fans will not be getting their hopes up until this deal is done and the ink is dry on the contracts but it does seem as though Sandgaard now has the path clear to get this deal over the line.

It’s been a farce at Charlton for several months now and thankfully for the club’s fans and the people that matter most connected with the club, we are nearing the endgame.

Let’s hope it gets sorted swiftly.