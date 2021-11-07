Miguel Azeez addresses Portsmouth future amid Arsenal recall rumours

Miguel Azeez has shut down talk that Arsenal may recall him from his spell at League One side Portsmouth in January due to a lack of game-time.

The 19-year-old arrived at Pompey late on in the summer transfer window after the Gunners decided his development would be best served with a stint in the EFL.

And having coached Emile Smith-Rowe at Huddersfield Town a few years ago, Danny Cowley was tasked with taking Azeez for the 2021-22 campaign and nurturing him for Arsenal’s benefit in years to come.

Unfortunately for the teenager though he’s failed to really break into Cowley’s plans, starting just one League One match against Cambridge back in September before not featuring in the following eight games.

Azeez did come off the bench against Cheltenham Town in midweek and started in the FA Cup yesterday against Harrow Borough, and post-match he addressed the speculation regarding his future, with football.london reporting last week that his parent club could cut short his deal unless his playing time increases.

“Rumours are rumours, while I’m here I want to give my best and try to help the team to progress while being a good teammate,” Azeez told the Portsmouth News.

“As a person I’m always thinking about things, but while I’m here and whether I’m playing or not I always make sure my attitude stays the same to give the best for my team and my family. “I make sure I’m not a negative person around the training ground if I’m not playing, but when I get the opportunity I’ll make sure I’ll take it. “They (Arsenal) just ask me how things are going to make sure that I’m developing well and that my attitude stays the same and positive. There’s good communication between us.” The Verdict Whilst Azeez hasn’t gotten much game-time at Fratton Park so far, it will have been an interesting learning curve for him already. Danny Cowley has made it clear that he has needed to develop the midfielder’s defensive side of his game before he considered starting him again and he was thrown in yesterday against non-league opposition. According to fans though the loanee didn’t particularly stand out so it’s clear that he still has a little bit to do to impress people. If Arsenal do indeed cut short the deal in January then right now it’s a case of ‘so be it’ until he shows his real abilities on the pitch, and he’s got less than two months to figure in Cowley’s plans before things may get reviewed.