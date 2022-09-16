Mighten starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Ipswich on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday have a huge game on their hands this weekend, with the Owls having to face off against the league leaders in Ipswich Town.

The Owls have themselves been promotion contenders since their relegation down to League One and only narrowly missed out in the play-offs last time around.

They’ll want to go one better this campaign and seal an automatic route back up to the Championship.

So too though will Ipswich, who didn’t even get into the play-off spots last season.

It wasn’t for want of trying though, with boss Kieran McKenna making the Tractor Boys one of the teams to beat when he took over.

If the former Man United coach had been in charge for the full season, it might have been a different story.

Ahead of this big third tier clash then, here is how Sheffield Wednesday could line up.

For Sheffield Wednesday, you would be surprised to see them change much of their starting eleven or formation from the team that beat Morecambe in midweek.

The side were in top form in that game and a similar performance could snatch a result from Ipswich this weekend too.

That’ll mean the club lining up in a similar 4-2-2-2 formation then. Michael Ihiekwe was a standout at the back in that fixture and won more duels than anyone else on the field and a similar performance could see them stifle the Ipswich frontline.

Liam Palmer was equally adept on the wing as ever and that four man backline could remain for this fixture.

Moving forward and Barry Bannan is certainly one of the first names on the team-sheet.

He has proven he can be one of the best players in the entire league and he did so again in midweek by bagging two assists.

Alongside George Byers – who scored – the two have formed one of the strongest midfields in the division.

On the flanks too, Josh Windass was in fine form and Alex Mighten was equally as electric and both don’t deserve to be dropped.

Finally, in the Owls’ frontline, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith have proven to be an excellent partnership.

The former was a constant pain in the opposition’s side and ended as the most fouled player on the field and the latter bagged a goal for all his efforts too. They should also keep their places in the team.