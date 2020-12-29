Mighten misses out: Chris Hughton should field this Nottingham Forest XI v Stoke City tonight

Nottingham Forest will be keen to pick up another positive result tonight, as they prepare to take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Reds are currently embarking on an unbeaten run of three matches, and will be keen to stretch that run to four games in Staffordshire this evening.

At the weekend, they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham City, after showing very little quality in front of goal.

Tonight, they come up against a Stoke side who sit on the cusp of the play-offs, having won nine of their 21 Championship outings this term.

Here, we take a look at the XI Hughton should look to field against Stoke this evening…

There will be no doubts over who will start in goal, with Brice Samba keeping his fifth clean sheet of the campaign on Saturday afternoon.

In defence, Scott McKenna could make a return to the matchday squad, with Chris Hughton set to make a late decision on his fitness.

With games coming up, though, it is essential that Hughton doesn’t put McKenna in too prematurely, meaning that Tobias Figueiredo should keep his place alongside Joe Worrall.

In midfield, Jack Colback and Luke Freeman remain out through injury, but we don’t too envisage many changes being made in the middle of the park. Samba Sow and Ryan Yates should keep their place in the side, as should Cafu.

Out wide is where we could see a change. Anthony Knockaert was a second-half substitute at the weekend, and he should be put in the side tonight.

Alex Mighten didn’t see too much of the ball at the weekend, and against a tough Stoke side, we have decided to give him a rest, with Knockaert coming in for the youngster.

Up top, Lewis Grabban is likely to keep his shirt, with Lyle Taylor breathing down his neck.