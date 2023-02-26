“Might well be resigned to losing him” – Does €7m star have a future at Birmingham City? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City will have a decision to make on midfielder Ivan Sunjic during the summer transfer window.

With the Croatian signing a five-year contract at St Andrew’s on his arrival, he still has another year left on his deal when he returns from his loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin at the end of the season.

Spending a reported €7m on him, they face the prospect of losing him for a lower amount if they decide to sell him during the next window considering his current contract situation.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: The club were founded in which year? 1865 1870 1875 1880

Considering some of the players that are due to leave at the end of the season though, with Krystian Bielik likely to return to Derby County and Hannibal Mejbri linking up with Manchester United when their loan spells end, there could potentially be a place for Sunjic in the first-team squad next term.

But does the Croatian have a future in the Midlands or not?

We asked three of our writers at FLW for their opinions on this key question.

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to say that he does have a future given that the midfielder’s future is, essentially, out of Birmingham’s hands.

Hertha have an option-to-buy included in their loan agreement for the midfielder and, if they want to make that deal permanent, Birmingham can’t really dig their heels in.

The event of Hertha just sending Sunjic back after this loan remains a possibility, although it’s still tough to see a future for the 26-year-old at St Andrew’s unless a new contract is agreed.

The Croatian is a saleable asset with 12 months left on his deal and Blues might well be resigned to losing him.

That feels like the most likely outcome looking ahead to the summer, despite Sunjic’s obvious ability.

Josh Cole

It would not be at all surprising if the ship has sailed regarding Sunjic following the club’s decision to loan him out last summer.

Instead of giving the midfielder the opportunity to showcase his ability, Blues head coach John Eustace opted to send him out on loan to Hertha Berlin.

With Sunjic’s contract at Birmingham set to run until 2024, it would not be at all surprising if the Championship outfit opt to cash in on him during the summer window.

Given that the Blues will be able to call upon the services of Jordan James, Juninho Bacuna and George Hall next season, they may not necessarily regret selling Sunjic.

Adam Jones

You do have to consider the likely departures of Bielik and Mejbri – but Sunjic is someone they probably can’t afford to keep considering he’s likely to be on a decent wage.

It would be difficult to see him not earning a sizeable amount considering he came in for around €7m, so the Midlands side should be looking to sell the likes of him and Neil Etheridge to fund some of their summer moves.

John Eustace or his potential successor probably won’t have a huge amount to spend when you look at the club’s recent windows, so they may need to cash in on a couple of first-teamers before they can bring in a few additions.

They should definitely be looking to sell Sunjic if it means they can bring in more permanent players and reduce the number of loan players they bring in – because that will help them to build for the long term.

These factors, combined with the fact the Croatian hasn’t lived up to expectations during his time at St Andrew’s, means a potential departure in the summer is a no-brainer.