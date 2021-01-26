‘Might well be one for the future’ – Sunderland weigh up transfer move for defender: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are interested in a move for Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

The 18-year-old, has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Hibs so far this season, helping them to fourth in the current Scottish Premiership table, and seemingly attracting attention from south of the border.

According to this latest report, both Sunderland and Championship side Stoke City are interested in a move for the teenager, and have been watching him closely.

So would Doig be a good signing for Sunderland? And do they need him?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is what they had to say on the matter.

Alfie Burns

Whether this is going to help Sunderland in the short-term, I’m not convinced.

However, I’d be open to the fact that Doig is a young full-back and has plenty of potential, with room to grow into a top full-back.

The Stadium of Light could be a great place for the 18-year-old to develop, with Lee Johnson the type of coach that younger players are going to want to work under and see where he can take them.

If you’re a Sunderland fan, you obviously want senior signings this month to boost the club’s chance of promotion. But you’ve got to also look after the future.

A signing like Doig does that.

George Dagless

I think so.

We’re talking about a really good young footballer in my opinion.

He’s been a regular in a Hibs side that is going well and has made the left-back spot his own at the age of 18.

Sunderland obviously have Luke O’Nien that can play there but his contract is up in the summer and I do think it would make sense, even if he signed a new deal, for Sunderland to get in another left-back.

Doig has plenty of room to improve and grow and I think Sunderland could be a great opportunity for him – though Hibs could be in Europe next season and he’ll need to consider that for sure.

Jake Sanders

With Hibernian’s current manager being a former Sunderland boss in Jack Ross, I suppose it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see the two clubs potentially doing business.

However, I’m not sure a left-back is what Sunderland need right now.

They’ve already got both Kyle McFadzean and Denver Hume, whilst Luke O’Nien has occasionally filled in on the left-side in recent seasons, so Lee Johnson would appear well-covered in that area.

Having said that, Doig is just 18-years-old, and with the youngster already established as a regular in the Scottish Premiership, he might well be one for the future, which would signal that Johnson is looking to build something at the Stadium of Light.