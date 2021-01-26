Sky Bet League One
‘Might well be one for the future’ – Sunderland weigh up transfer move for defender: The Verdict
The 18-year-old, has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Hibs so far this season, helping them to fourth in the current Scottish Premiership table, and seemingly attracting attention from south of the border.
According to this latest report, both Sunderland and Championship side Stoke City are interested in a move for the teenager, and have been watching him closely.
So would Doig be a good signing for Sunderland? And do they need him?
We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is what they had to say on the matter.
Alfie Burns
Whether this is going to help Sunderland in the short-term, I’m not convinced.
However, I’d be open to the fact that Doig is a young full-back and has plenty of potential, with room to grow into a top full-back.
The Stadium of Light could be a great place for the 18-year-old to develop, with Lee Johnson the type of coach that younger players are going to want to work under and see where he can take them.
If you’re a Sunderland fan, you obviously want senior signings this month to boost the club’s chance of promotion. But you’ve got to also look after the future.
A signing like Doig does that.
George Dagless
I think so.
Jake Sanders