‘Might struggle to convince’ – Sheffield United in race to secure PL attacker: The verdict 

Sheffield United face a crucial period ahead of the January transfer window and Paul Heckingbottom is going to have to weigh up where he wants to strengthen his squad.

Football League World believes that Sheffield United are interested in making a potential move for Brentford forward Markus Forss with the Bees potentially willing to loan him out for the rest of the campaign. That comes after he has managed to make just six Premier League appearances so far this term.

The Blades are set to face competition from the likes of West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Fulham. That means that Forss is going to be a player in demand so that means that Heckingbottom would have to work hard to try and convince him to make the move to Bramall Lane.

With Sheffield United now interested in making a move for Forss in the winter window, we have asked some of our FLW writers whether they feel he would be the right signing for them to make…

Ned Holmes

I can’t really see the sense in this whatsoever.

If there is one area that Sheffield United don’t need to make improvements in its is in the final third.

With Rhian Brewster rediscovering some form alongside options like Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oliver Burke, and – when he’s back from injury – Oli McBurnie, Paul Heckingbottom is spoilt for choice.

If anything, I’d imagine the Blades would want to thin their squad in that area rather than bring in a new forward.

It would be a mystifying move for me and not the sort that United should be making next month.

Josh Cole

Although Paul Heckingbottom will be tempted to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by signing some players in January, he ought to steer clear of making a move for Forss.

The Blades already have an abundance of attacking options to choose from at Bramall Lane as the likes of Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster have all scored for the club this season.

Whilst Forss did show glimpses of his talent at this level last season, there is no guarantee that he will be able to force his way into United’s starting eleven in the New Year.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that the Blades should switch their attention to strengthening other areas of the pitch instead of making a move for a striker in January.

Marcus Ally

There is a lot of competition for places at the top of the pitch for Sheffield United so it would be difficult to guarantee game time for Marcus Forss. Unless departures make room for the Finland international in the January transfer window then the Blades might struggle to convince Brentford that the move would be mutually beneficial.

With Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick still proving crucial to the Blades’ efforts, Rhian Brewster and Ollie McBurnie have not seen as much action as they would have liked and Lys Mousset has been in and out.

Adding Forss to those five would be overkill in terms of attacking depth and with United not playing a formation containing wingers at the moment, he would face a battle to get into the starting XI. It is a no from me.