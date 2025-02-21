Derby County boss John Eustace has refused to rule out moving for more free agent signings after securing the arrival of experienced forward Kemar Roofe earlier this week.

The Rams moved for the former Leeds United man to add more goals at the top end of the pitch to help the club try and preserve their Championship status, with the 32-year-old in contention to be in the squad for when they face Millwall this weekend.

Derby still have enough room in the squad to register another free agent signing should they wish, with the squad list registered with the EFL standing at 23 players out of a limit of 25.

Eustace will be keen to add players that he feel can adapt to his style of play as quickly as possible, with a fresh injection of legs and quality desperately needed for what is going to prove to be a hectic and relentless end to the second tier campaign.

The Midlands outfit still occupy a place in the bottom three of the Championship, with the former Birmingham City boss handed a thumping defeat in his debut game to previous employers QPR.

Championship table (as it stands 20th February) Team P GD Pts 20 Cardiff City 32 -19 32 21 Hull City 32 -11 30 22 Derby County 33 -13 29 23 Plymouth Argyle 33 -32 29 24 Luton Town 33 -22 28

New arrivals have the hope of lifting everyone connected with the football club, with Eustace acknowledging that the club may be interested in adding another free agent signing in the not-too-distant future.

John Eustace coy over further free agent arrivals

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the Millwall game, John Eustace refused to bat away claims Derby were still in the market for another free agent.

Reported by the Derby Telegraph, Eustace said when asked about the potential of more free agent arrivals: “There might still be scope to do that. We will have to wait and see on that.”

The report also mentioned a couple of free agents that Derby could target, with former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent available as well as defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who once played his football with Premier League duo Manchester United and Fulham.

The 45-year-old added on Kemar Roofe’s arrival: “Kemar’s goalscoring record is there for everyone to see. Obviously, he’s had a lot of injury problems in the last couple of seasons, but he’s fit now, and he’s hungry.

“If he can come in and just help the squad in any way he can and even give some tips to the forwards, just be around the group and put the ball in the net, I think it will help.”

Further Derby County arrivals can only strengthen relegation fight

It is the perfect time to recruit free agents who could potentially excel at this level, with those type of players desperate to play and prove themselves for the rest of the season.

Derby are in need of an influx of quality, particularly in the forward areas, so that they can guarantee a healthy source of goals, with an increase of this likely to drag them away from the League One trapdoor.

Related Derby County: John Eustace delivers worrying double injury update ahead of Millwall clash The Rams manager has issued an unconvincing injury regarding Nat Phillips and David Ozoh's chances of featuring this weekend.

Signings of the ilk of Ryan Kent and Timothy Fosu-Mensah would offer a much-needed boost to the squad heading into the final few months of the season, and while they may need some time to bed in, they could be difference makers in keeping Derby in the second tier.

One more arrival at Derby could be enough to turn their season around, but they must get the right type of player in to have the best chance of beating the drop.