Nottingham Forest

‘Might sharpen him up’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player departure

Published

22 mins ago

on

A trio of Championship sides are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor on loan this summer.

A source has exclusively revealed to Football League World that Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Barnsley are interested in signing the 31-year-old, who could be made available for loan this summer.

Taylor joined Forest on a free transfer from Charlton last summer, after he scored 11 goals in 22 Championship outings for the Addicks.

But the forward has since been unable to make an impact at the City Ground, having been behind Lewis Grabban in the pecking order under Chris Hughton.

Taylor scored four goals in 39 Championship appearances this term, but 24 of those appearances were substitute cameos and only 15 were starts.

With Glenn Murray retiring from the game, this leaves only Grabban and Taylor as their two senior strikers, but Taylor could be moved out on loan this summer.

Perhaps the biggest positive about Taylor going out on loan is that it would give the striker a fresh start, and a chance for him to rediscover the form he displayed at Charlton.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the possibility of Taylor leaving on loan this summer…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

