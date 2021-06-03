‘Might sharpen him up’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player departure

A trio of Championship sides are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor on loan this summer.

A source has exclusively revealed to Football League World that Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Barnsley are interested in signing the 31-year-old, who could be made available for loan this summer.

Taylor joined Forest on a free transfer from Charlton last summer, after he scored 11 goals in 22 Championship outings for the Addicks.

But the forward has since been unable to make an impact at the City Ground, having been behind Lewis Grabban in the pecking order under Chris Hughton.

21 things every Nottingham Forest fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1864 1865 1866 1867

Taylor scored four goals in 39 Championship appearances this term, but 24 of those appearances were substitute cameos and only 15 were starts.

With Glenn Murray retiring from the game, this leaves only Grabban and Taylor as their two senior strikers, but Taylor could be moved out on loan this summer.

Perhaps the biggest positive about Taylor going out on loan is that it would give the striker a fresh start, and a chance for him to rediscover the form he displayed at Charlton.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the possibility of Taylor leaving on loan this summer…

Sell him and Grabban and start again — Paul Buttery (@PaulButtery2) June 1, 2021

Definitely NOT. That would leave us with one recognised striker. Keep him unitl we sign one or preferably two more strikers. — David Cutts (@plato1949) June 1, 2021

Well at least it’s not another assombalonga thread, sell — dave (@skolone0607) June 1, 2021

I would carry him on my back to take him to anywhere that will have him — martin valentine🇪🇺 (@SuperVallo) June 1, 2021

0 point in loaning him out to come back older and worth even less , sell sell sell — Forestboy1977 (@Forestboy1977) June 1, 2021

Absolutely. The service was shocking but he didn’t look to have what it takes. That’ll bite us — M (@redmannffc83) June 1, 2021

sell? yes, loan? no — Chris Schofield (@Cms186) June 1, 2021

Might sharpen him up

Things at the CG have been a bit of apressure cooker and he hasnt performed a spell on loan might just get him back back up to scratch — Robert (@Rossielad) June 1, 2021