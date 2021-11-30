‘Might save his job’ – What is in store for Grant McCann at Hull City amid takeover news? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City started life back in the Championship poorly, with Grant McCann struggling to find a way out of the bottom three places.

However, a run of four successive second-tier victories have helped the Tigers jump out of the relegation zone, with Hull bridging a five-point gap from Peterborough United in 22nd.

Despite the upturn in form, Hull are seemingly on the verge of shifting ownership, with Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı set to arrive in the north-east.

With new ownership could come a new direction, which could signal the end for the manager who won Hull promotion back to the division last time out.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their opinions as to whether or not they think McCann will continue in his role as ownership changes.

Adam Jones

It would be very difficult to part with Grant McCann at this stage considering the form he’s in with his side, winning four games on the bounce with a fresh formation and one that seems to be working at the MKM Stadium.

Considering some sections of the Hull fanbase wanted him out earlier in the season, his sacking would be quickly forgiven by many, especially with new owners often wanting to appoint their own manager to signal a change in direction for the club.

Sacking McCann now could come back to haunt the Tigers though, especially if the new boss doesn’t start well, leaving Hull supporters wondering why they had sacked him in the first place and setting Acun Ilicali off on the wrong foot.

This is why he would be well-served keeping the Northern Irishman in place whilst things are going well as a safe option, before then re-assessing if results start to go the other way.

The East Yorkshire outfit are in a delicate stage at the moment with the club only just starting to pull away from the drop zone, so stability is needed at this stage and this means keeping their current boss in place.

Charlie Gregory

I can definitely see the new Hull owners getting rid of Grant McCann at some point in the near future if and when they take over at the KCOM Stadium.

Although the Tigers have started to pull away from the drop zone slightly, it is still a risk and a few dodgy results could see them easily drop back into the relegation mix. Fans of the club have become a bit fed up of the manager and perhaps feel he has hit his ceiling in terms of the management of them.

He’s proven he can lead them out of League One – and in some style too – but when it comes to competing in the second tier, it looks as though he might not be able to take them a lot higher based on his record so far.

I can’t imagine they would come in and start wielding the axe immediately – they’ll probably give him some time and make their own minds up about him. If he can impress early on, it might save his job too.

However, if Hull continue to be embroiled in a battle against the drop under his stewardship and the new owners can see this, then there is every chance they will start to look elsewhere for a new boss.

Toby Wilding

It would not feel like a huge surprise if Hull’s potential new owners were to make a change in the dugout.

Admittedly, McCann has started to show signs of turning things around for the Tigers this month with their highly impressive run of four straight wins, which has at least eased some of the pressure from the stands.

However, there may still be some concerns among the owners about what has gone before for Hull in the Championship, both in 2019/20, and earlier this season, so they could still be tempted to make a change.

Indeed, new owners may want to put their own stamp on the club if they take over, and a new manager is one way to do that, and Shota Arveladze has of course, been heavily linked with the Hull job in recent weeks.

With that in mind, despite a recent upturn in results, there does still feel like a possibility that McCann’s days as Hull manager could be numbered.