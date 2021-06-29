‘Might prove to be an excellent addition’ – Sunderland plot move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are among the clubs interested in a move for Jamie Sterry, according to North East Sports News.

The Hartlepool United defender is attracting significant attention from the likes of Oldham Athletic, Walsall and Bolton Wanderers after an impressive few months at Victoria Park in which he helped Pools to secure promotion from the National League.

With his contract due to expire the 25-year-old looks set to be available to move on on a free transfer – something that has attracted the Black Cats to a potential move.

So would Jamie Sterry be a good addition for Lee Johnson’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a very intriguing signing for Sunderland to make this summer considering that Jamie Sterry came through Newcastle United’s youth side but was never able to make it into their first team on a consistent basis.

The defender has done well to recover from being let go by the Magpies and has shown character to get his career back on track.

Sterry seems to be a player that has shown the potential to make the step up to League One, although that would be a big leap from the National League where he has been playing for Hartlepool United.

Having said that his performances were very good last term and showed he was a class above the level he was playing at.

Sunderland need to add to their defensive options in the full-back positions and they need an attack-minded option to bring into the squad to provide competition for Conor McLaughlin.

The 25-year-old would be able to provide a more attacking presence on the overlap for them and that makes him a very worthwhile potential addition.

Given there is other interested parties in him it will not be an easy signing to pull off. However, if Sunderland can secure his signature then Sterry might prove to be an excellent addition.

George Harbey

This would be a surprising one in my opinion.

Sterry deserves credit for the way he has recovered since dropping into non-league with South Shields to then become a key player for Hartlepool.

He really impressed me in the second half of last season, as he showed plenty of desire to get forward and create plenty of chances from wing-back, as well as show his ability to defend well.

Of course, it would be a step up for him to join a promotion-chasing team in Sunderland having just won promotion from the National League, but he is at a good age and has good pedigree having come through the ranks at Newcastle.

Sunderland probably need to bring in a new right-back as Luke O’Nien’s contract is set to run out, and Sterry would be a good replacement in my eyes.

Alfie Burns

I think there’s an element of risk involved in any potential deal given the fact that Sterry would be stepping out of a National League campaign into League One, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work out. Sterry was on the books at Newcastle United earlier in his career and the potential is obviously there for him to be a success higher up the footballing ladder than where he’s currently playing. The last 12 months appear to have been a little bit of a breakthrough for the defender, so it’s a good time for Sunderland to move on the 25-year-old. Additionally, you can point out that Sterry is clearly settled in the North East area, so that’s another element of risk that Sunderland can tick off. Ultimately, though, it will come down to Sterry’s ability. Sunderland need to get their summer business bang on to really mount a challenge for the League One title next year. You can take risks on deals like this, but not too many. Overloading on signings of Sterry’s ilk will leave further doubts over Sunderland’s ability to challenge.