EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has admitted that he does not fancy Sheffield Wednesday to navigate their way through the play-offs later this month and has suggested that the club could suffer a defeat to Barnsley, or Bolton Wanderers if they face either team in this competition.

Wednesday are guaranteed to finish third in the League One standings and are currently on course to take on Derby County in the semi-finals of this competition.

However, if the Owls beat the Rams this weekend in the final game of the regular season, they will take on Peterborough United at this stage of the play-offs if Darren Ferguson's side beat Barnsley at Oakwell.

A win for Derby at Hillsborough meanwhile will allow them to move above Bolton if Wanderers slip up in their meeting with Bristol Rovers.

The Owls' push for automatic promotion was damaged beyond repair when they only managed to pick up one win in eight league games earlier this year.

Despite embarking on a run of three consecutive victories last month, Wednesday were unable to catch Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town as both of these sides sealed a top-two finish last weekend.

What has pundit Adrian Clarke had to say about Sheffield Wednesday's play-off credentials?

Making reference to Wednesday, Clarke has admitted that the aforementioned dip in form could play on Wednesday's minds heading into the play-offs.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast about the Owls, Clarke said: "Do I fancy them in the play-offs?

"I'm with you [Sam Parkin], actually no because of previous things.

"Because of them falling away at the end, with that little bit of a mini blip, at Forest Green and a few games without a win.

"It might play on their minds, I guess.

"But, I also think Barnsley and Bolton are two best match players in the division.

"In a one-off game, we saw what Bolton are capable of [against Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy final] and I watched Barnsley beat Sheffield Wednesday not that long ago, and I wouldn't back against them doing it again to Sheffield Wednesday."

Will Sheffield Wednesday be able to defy this prediction?

While the play-offs is known for its unpredictability and drama, Wednesday do have more than enough quality at their disposal to defy Clarke's prediction and secure promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

With Barry Bannan and Josh Windass, who were named in the League One Team of the Season in April, both fit enough to feature for the Owls, they may prove to be too strong for the rest of the sides who will be competing in the play-offs.

By beating Derby this weekend, the Owls will end the season on 96 points, which is a total which would have allowed them win the League One title last year.

Having suffered a defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs in 2022, Wednesday will need to avoid replicating the mistakes that they made in this particular clash, later this month.