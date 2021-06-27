‘Might pay off handsomely’ – Swansea eyeing swoop for 21-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are interested in signing St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann, a report from a print edition of The Sun (27/06, p61) has claimed.

McCann helped St Johnstone to success in the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup last season, and the Northern Ireland international is now seemingly attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Swansea, along with Championship rivals Stoke and Hull, are said to be interested in the 21-year-old, who it is thought would cost around £1million this summer.

So would McCann be a good signing for Swansea? And is he a player they need to bring to the Liberty Stadium?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like another potentially astute piece of business from Swansea City if they are able to secure the services of Ali McCann this summer. The 21-year-old fits perfectly well into their recruitment model of bringing in young players with the potential to be developed over the next few years at the Liberty Stadium.

McCann has had a strong season with St Johnstone and he played a key role in helping them earn domestic success with his 43 appearances in all competitions.

He is therefore used to winning and being part of a side that is competing for trophies and that is something that could be translated well into the Swans’ hopes of earning promotion next term.

The 21-year-old has shown that he is a player that is composed in possession and he can pick a pass going forwards which enables him to create chances for centre forwards.

Those are qualities that Swansea would benefit from and he seems to be someone that could replace Matt Grimes if he were to be sold amid transfer interest.

I would regard this as another sensible signing from Swansea and it is one that might pay off handsomely in the coming years if he is developed in the right way as they often do with players of his potential.

What was the score the last time Swansea played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Can you remember their last scoreline against each of these opponents? Aston Villa 1-2 Swansea Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could turn out to be a sensible piece of for Swansea.

They are obviously not going to want to lose an influence of someone such as captain Matt Grimes in the centre of midfield, but there is speculation around his future, and he would have to be replaced if he does leave.

Given the success that McCann has had with St Johnstone, and the fact that that has already earned him senior international honours with Northern Ireland, there is an argument to be made that he does have the potential to fill that role.

At 21-years-old, that is something he could be able to do for quite some time as well, meaning Swansea could be securing themselves a long-term asset if they get this done.

Winning this race would seemingly see them beat off interest from elsewhere in the Championship as well, which could help lift the mood around the Liberty Stadium going into the season, so this could be one that is well worth looking into.

Phil Spencer

I really like the look of this deal.

Ali McCann is only 21 years of age but plays with the maturity of someone much more advanced in age.

Steve Cooper is looking for a central midfielder this summer and the St Johnstone man could be the ideal long-term solution to the problem position.

Of course it would be a challenge to come in and hit the ground running, but with 84 appearances to his name already he’s a player with decent experience for his tender age.

McCann is a technical player and so I think he’d be a good fit for Swansea.