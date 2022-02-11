‘Might not be the smartest move’ – West Brom set sights on EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are monitoring the progress of AFC Wimbledon star Jack Rudoni, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The Baggies are joined by half of the Championship in their scouting mission, with Fulham, Hull City, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and West Brom also in pursuit.

The Midlands club are also facing higher-level competition for the exciting 20-year-old, with Burnley, Leeds United and Wolves interested.

Rudoni, who can operate on either wing and as a number 10, has seven goals and three assists for the Dons this season, proving to be an extremely influential member of the squad at Plough Lane.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding West Brom’s interest in Rudoni…

Marcus Ally

The Baggies are having a bit of an identity crisis at board level at the moment, and therefore if Rudoni has plenty of options in the summer, West Brom should not be high up in his priority list.

Steve Bruce feels like a short term appointment, and one thing a new player would want upon arrival to a new club would be clarity on how the team are going to play and their role within that.

West Brom are certainly not in a position to provide that at the moment.

A goalscoring midfielder would definitely be an area to address in the summer for the Baggies, but at this stage of his career, the demanding atmosphere at The Hawthorns might not be the smartest move for Rudoni.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a wise bit of business by West Brom if they are unable to secure an immediate return to the Premier League later this year as Rudoni may now be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

A stand-out performer for AFC Wimbledon in the third-tier this season, the 20-year-old has already provided an impressive total of 10 direct goal contributions at this level and will be keen to add to this tally in the coming months.

Capable of playing on the left as well as the right-hand side of midfield, Rudoni would add some versatility to West Brom’s squad if he does decide to make the switch to The Hawthorns.

By learning from Steve Bruce’s guidance, Rudoni could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development in the not-too-distant future.

Sam Rourke

Rudoni is a really exciting talent and is flourishing under Mark Robinson at AFC Wimbledon.

He’s versatile, creative player who has a key cog in the Dons’ side and his form could be crucial as to whether Wimbledon remain a third tier side for next season.

For West Brom, it could be a really smart long-term signing but he’s ultimately a little way off making an immediate impact in the Baggies’ starting eleven.

If the financials of this deal weren’t too hefty, the Baggies should definitely consider making a move for the player with the prospect of developing him over the years before he becomes a consistent first-teamer.