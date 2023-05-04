This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Unless they qualify for the Championship play-offs, then this coming Monday's clash with Middlesbrough could be the last time that Coventry City fans get to see Viktor Gyokeres in action for the club.

The Swede has been in sensational form for the Sky Blues this season, scoring 22 times and notching 10 assists in all competitions from 46 appearances.

That has put him on the radar of plenty of Premier League and European clubs going into the summer transfer window, and with a contract only lasting until next summer it could be the time for Coventry to cash in on his services - should they not finish in the top six and then go on to win the play-offs.

In recent weeks and months, the likes of Everton, Leeds, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who has been capped 13 times for the Sweden national team.

There is yet another club in the running for Gyokeres though going into the summer, and that is newly-crowned Championship champions Burnley.

What is the latest on Burnley's interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

According to Football Insider, the Clarets have now entered the race for Gyokeres after winning promotion back to the Premier League.

The Clarets had reportedly made enquiries prior to the recent January window, per The Athletic, but with an unrealistic price-tag set that they couldn't meet, they instead opted to sign Westerlo's South African forward Lyle Foster.

And with Ashley Barnes departing Turf Moor this summer, another striker is needed for Vincent Kompany, and he will enter the race for Gyokeres when the time comes.

What have the FLW writers had to say about Burnley's interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

Ben Wignall

Without knowing what Burnley's budget in terms of both transfer and wages will be this summer, I think that other outfits may be able to gazump them in terms of a salary for Gyokeres.

However, what may make Burnley key players in the race for his signature is that Gyokeres has seen first-hand in the Championship just how the Clarets play and that may make him fancy a move to Turf Moor to be their leading man.

It would be a risk for Burnley to splash out the kind of money needed to take Gyokeres away from Coventry as he hasn't played Premier League football before - we've seen strikers dominate the Championship in the past but not be able to make the step up.

You wouldn't be convinced that Lyle Foster or Michael Obafemi right now along with Jay Rodriguez would be enough though, so it makes sense as to why they'd want to bring Gyokeres to Lancashire - with his contract situation considered a fee of around £15 million would probably be sensible business.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It would be a move to the Premier League, so yes, I do think it would be a good one.

Gyokeres is done at Championship level now and so a move to a side playing in the top flight would certainly be a step up.

Let's be honest, if there are going to be multiple sides in for him, he is going to want to pick the most established top flight side he can, so Burnley might not be the most appealing option to the player.

But, having said that, I certainly don't think he'd snub a move to Turf Moor.

Coventry may well go up themselves yet, though, which could alter Gyokeres' future plans massively.

Chris Gallagher

This would be an exciting move for all parties.

There's going to be plenty of interest in Gyokeres from the Premier League, so you could understand if he wanted to go to a more established club.

However, he will also be aware, from playing Burnley this season, that they could be a good club to join for a striker.

That's because Vincent Kompany encourages an attacking style of football, and whilst it will be tougher in the league above, he isn't one to abandon his principles, and they will adopt a front-foot approach in the Premier League.

Clearly, the Swedish international needs to be playing at the highest level, so a move is inevitable if Coventry don't go up.

But, he must pick a club that will give him the minutes he needs, instead of spending plenty of time on the bench, which could stall his development.

Again, Burnley look a good fit in that sense, as he is a better option than their current strikers, so it's a transfer that could work out.