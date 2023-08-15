This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are among a host of clubs interested in signing Bristol City defender Zak Vyner in this transfer window.

That is according to Bristol Live, who also state that while the Saints are interested, they face competition from Premier League side Luton Town and Scottish giants Rangers.

Vyner has entered the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, and while he was offered an extension a while back, the defender has yet to put pen to paper.

The 26-year-old played 51 times for the Robins last season and has continued to be an important part of Nigel Pearson’s team, as he’s started all three games so far in this campaign.

But, with his future very much up in the air ,the City man is attracting interest from England and Scotland.

Would Zak Vyner be a good signing for Southampton?

As we wait to see if there is genuine interest in Vyner, FLW writers have shared their thoughts on Southampton being linked with a move for the defender.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

If there is one area that Southampton doesn't need to strengthen this summer, you could argue that it is defence.

Yes, the Saints have lost a few defenders in this transfer window, with one being right-back Tino Livramento, but they still have a lot of quality and depth in that area of the pitch.

However, if one or two were to leave in the next couple of weeks, they would need reinforcements, and if it were to be Zak Vyner from Bristol City, this would be an excellent move by the club.

They would be adding a player who has plenty of experience at this level and, as he’s done at City, would bring his leadership qualities.

You can definitely understand why Southampton would be looking at a player like Vyner, as they’ve just been relegated, and it would be useful to have some players experienced in the Championship.

The question would be, are City going to sell one of their star defenders?

But given that he is in the final year of his contract and has signed the deal that has been on the table for a while, the club may have no choice if an offer were to arrive, as he could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Ned Holmes

Zak Vyner has silenced his doubters since the start of last season and established himself as a key player at Bristol City.

The centre-back was deserved named the Robins' Players' Player of the Season in 2022/23 after making the step from a highly-regarded academy player to the leader of their young backline.

Vyner has ironed out the lapses in concentration that plagued his game when he was first trying to establish himself at Ashton Gate and has been outstanding in the opening stages of the new campaign - suggesting that last term was far from a one-off.

Perhaps most importantly from Southampton's perspective, the centre-back is comfortable in possession and possesses a very good range of passing, which should make him well suited to a Russell Martin side.

I'm not sure signing a new central defender needs to be high on their list of priorities right now - with Jan Bednarek, Lyanco, Jack Stephens, and Armel Bella-Kochap in the squad - but were the latter to leave before the window closes then it would certainly make sense to make a move for the 26-year-old.

The issue the Saints will face is that having raised more than £30 million from the sales of Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo in the last two windows, City may well set their price fairly high even with the defender out of contract next summer.

The South Coast club are flush with cash after a window that has seen some key players go and is likely to bring more departures but this might not be the cut-price deal they were hoping for.