‘Might not be enough to persuade him to move’ – Will Nottingham Forest face transfer battle in the summer? Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Joe Worrall’s return from injury has been a key factor in Nottingham Forest’s upturn in form, with the centre-back starting every game since the start of December.

Worrall was a key figure in the Reds’ backline last season and at 24, that could be a role he holds for years to come – if he remains at the City Ground, that is.

The defender has been linked with Premier League side Burnley consistently through the last two or three windows and West Bromwich Albion were touted with an interest earlier this year but thus far, Forest have been able to keep him in the East Midlands.

With his current deal set to run until 2024, they’re in a pretty strong negotiating position when it comes to Worrall but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be more interest when the summer window opens.

Football League World’s Forest fan pundit, Kevin Marriott, has issued his verdict on what the Reds should expect this summer and whether he feels the central defender could be on the move.

He said: “Burnley have been Worrall admirers for some time but even the attraction of having ex-Forest players in Sean Dyche and Ian Woan at the helm there might not be enough to persuade him to move.

“He’s Forest through and through and I get the impression only a top Premier League club would prise him away.

“There was talk of West Brom joining Worrall’s band of admirers recently but it is highly unlikely he would find that an attractive career move.”

Are you Nottingham Forest mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Reds quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Forest lost out in the EFL Cup before even starting the league campaign - who were they defeated by? Birmingham Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday Middlesbrough

Our verdict:

Marriott makes some strong points here and Forest may benefit from the level of Premier League club that is in for Worrall in the summer.

It’s hard to see there not being interest of some kind but the 24-year-old could be tempted to wait it out at the City Ground if the ideal move isn’t there for him.

Chris Hughton seems to be turning things around at Forest and Worrall wouldn’t want to miss out on a potential promotion push at his boyhood club.

Even so, you do feel the Reds could have a transfer battle on their hands when the summer window opens.