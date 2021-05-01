‘Might need to work hard to make this one happen’ – QPR identify 22-year-old as summer transfer target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are weighing up a move for Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous, according to the Daily Record.

The report claims that Les Ferdinand is a fan of the 22-year-old and has been to watch him in recent weeks, with the R’s aware it’ll cost more than the £1 million bid that Millwall saw rejected in January.

But would he be a good signing? And is he needed?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

He could be a decent signing.

He’s a good physical presence at the back and I think that is what Mark Warburton wants more of in his defence – that’s why he ended up signing Jordy de Wijs.

The Dutchman has been a hit, too, but has had a few fitness problems this year and if he is going to be in and out of the side, another defensive option would make sense for Rangers.

Porteous is a very decent defender with more room to grow and I think he could be a solid player for the Hoops.

Jacob Potter

QPR already have some strong options in the centre of defence, and I’m not convinced that Porteous would be getting in the Hoops’ starting XI ahead of them.

The likes of Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie have formed an impressive partnership at the back, and I think it would be a poor move for Porteous if he was to move to Mark Warburton’s side.

At the age of 22, QPR should be looking at signing players in more attacking areas ahead of the 2021/22 season in my eyes.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like a very ideal signing for QPR to look to make this summer, with Porteous fitting in perfectly with the type of player the R’s like to bring into the club under Mark Warburton.

The defender has been enjoying a strong season with Hibernian and he has been producing some good defensive numbers and also showing he has the ability to play out from the back. As a result, he seems a good fit for the style of play that Warburton has implemented at QPR.

Porteous is still only 22-years-old and therefore is at the right age to be developed and improved, and QPR have already seen how much Lyndon Dykes has grown throughout his debut season having been signed from Scotland last summer.

There could well be other teams that are interested in the defender, so QPR might need to work hard to make this one happen. Personally, I would suggest he would be worth signing and could prove to be a success for the Rs.