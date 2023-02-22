“Might mean Patrick Bamford departs” – Leeds United planned pursuit of Championship star detailed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly planning to make a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who say they’ll target him whether they’re playing in the Premier League or the Championship.

But would he be a good signing for them at that point?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Huddersfield Town and Leeds United?

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

Alfie Burns

There’s an argument at Leeds that they need to start looking beyond Patrick Bamford in the summer. He’s not been the same player since his electric 2020/21 campaign and, as he enters his 30s at the start of next season, it’s no guarantee we will ever see that level from him again.

Gyokeres would be a very good pick-up when it comes to replacing him, whether Leeds are in the Premier League or Championship.

The Coventry man has scored goals consistently in the EFL and his all-round play suggest to me that he would make the step-up into the Premier League comfortably. He’s really robust, has a good turn of pace and a powerful shot.

There is actually a depth of attacking options at Leeds right now and that will be the same in the summer, whatever division the club find themselves in. Joe Gelhardt is the long-term hope there, whilst money has been spent on Georginio Rutter and Rodrigo is still on books, alongside Bamford, of course.

Minus Bamford, who concerns with have been highlighted above, not one of those options is proven in the EFL if Leeds do drop down, making a move for Gyokeres a no-brainer. Even if it is the Premier League Leeds are planning for, though, there’s plenty that feel the Swede would be a good addition.

Rodrigo and Bamford have scored goals in the Premier League, yet they are going to be 32 and 31 respectively at the start of next season. It makes sense to be looking beyond them and Gyokeres offers Leeds an exciting option, very ready for the challenge they will lay down.

Ned Holmes

Viktor Gyokeres would be a good signing for any bottom-half Premier League team looking for a striker.

He’s been one of the most dominant marksman in the Championship since the start of last season and only looks to be getting better.

In my eyes, his skillset should allow him to make the step up to the Premier League.

That means it make sense for the Whites to target the Swede if they stay up while they’d be landing a proven Championship star if they go down.

Looking at their forward options, with Joe Gelhardt set to return, something would have to give and that might mean Patrick Bamford departs.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though Gyokeres would be a rather good signing for Leeds to make.

With Georginio Rutter yet to score since his club record move in January, and Patrick Bamford also finding goals hard to come by after so many injury issues, you feel Leeds still need some more attacking firepower in their squad.

Gyokeres is capable of providing them with that, and may be ready for the step up to the Premier League after two prolific seasons in the Championship, with that form suggesting he could thrive at Elland Road if Leeds go down.

With his contract running down, this could also be a more affordable deal for Leeds regardless of what division they are in, meaning this does feel like one worth looking into for the club.