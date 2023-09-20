This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are prepared to offer Wilfried Gnonto a pay rise as part of their current contract negotiations.

Football Insider has claimed that the Championship side are willing to improve the 19-year-old’s weekly salary in order to convince him to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

It was reported earlier this month that the Whites had opened talks with the winger following the close of the summer transfer window.

Leeds had to fend off interest from the likes of Everton during the transfer market, turning down offers worth up to £25 million for the Italian.

The Yorkshire outfit will now be hoping that a new deal can be agreed in order to put an end to speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Can Leeds United convince Wilfried Gnonto to sign a new contract?

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that being able to offer better wages should help get a deal over the line.

He has claimed that the importance of Gnonto in the squad should be better reflected in the salary he receives from the club.

“There’s obviously no harm in trying from Leeds’ perspective,” Smith told Football League World.

“I do think we stand a decent chance of tying him down, provided we offer him the terms that his talent deserves.

“Ignoring the refusal to play, I think we have an asset worth more than 99.9 per cent of Championship players.

“But we’re paying him on a contract he signed when [Jesse] Marsch was deeming him not ready for Premier League football, so probably not star player sort of wages.

“If we want to stand a chance of getting him on these fresh terms, the only way to do that is the wages befitting of the importance he is to our team.

“It might just help draw a line on the whole thing as well, with what happened in August.

“All the while giving Leeds more power in the January window as well, when it comes to teams that will no doubt come back in for him.”

Leeds are currently 12th in the Championship table ahead of tonight’s clash with Hull City.

Victory over the Tigers could see Daniel Farke’s side rise as high as fifth in the standings, if results elsewhere also go in their favour.

How important is Wilfried Gnonto to Leeds United?

The winger is now one of the key players in Farke’s side now that he is back in the squad after his refusal to take part in training in August.

That Leeds overcame that obstacle last month also shows how much they value the player.

Tying him down to a new deal should prevent anyone from making a serious offer for him in January.

However, a failure to get promoted to the Premier League this season could see speculation arise again next summer, regardless of whether or not he signs an extension on his contract.