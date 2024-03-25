This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Danny Rohl has emerged as a potential candidate to become the next head coach at Sunderland.

According to iNews, the Sheffield Wednesday boss is being considered by the Black Cats as they search for a successor to Michael Beale.

Beale’s time in charge of the club lasted just nine weeks, winning only four of his 12 games in charge.

Mike Dodds was put in place as interim coach until the end of the campaign, with Sunderland set to appoint a replacement in the summer as their play-off push has faded in recent weeks.

Rohl has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with the Owls since taking the reins in October, and is now reportedly a potential target for the Wearside outfit, although so is Will Still of Stade Reims.

Would Danny Rohl be a good appointment as Sunderland head coach?

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke believes that Rohl could be a potentially smart appointment by the Sunderland hierarchy, and believes the German’s tactical acumen has been key to their rise towards possible survival in the Championship this season.

“I wouldn’t mind Danny Rohl to be fair,” Jack told Football League World.

“He’s done a good job at Sheffield Wednesday so far, and obviously the aim is to keep them up and I can see him doing it.

“Personally, I think what we’ve seen with them is they were so, so bad at the start of the season, really, really poor, looking like they could’ve been one of the worst teams to ever grace the Championship, that’s how bad they were.

“They’re still not littered with incredible talent, there’s not that many good players in the squad, but they’ve got the point where they’re good enough tactically to beat teams around them and that’s down to Rohl, definitely.

“They might pick up the odd result up against someone above them as well, so if they can beat the teams around them they might stay up.

“I like him, he’s a young manager, he might fit the model, so I’d like to see it, but it could be a risk.”

Danny Rohl's impact at Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday Managerial Stats Games 30 Wins 12 Draws 3 Losses 15 Win Percentage 40% Stats Correct As Of March 25, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Rohl took over the South Yorkshire outfit when they were bottom of the Championship, and many had written off their chances of surviving in the second tier following the start to the season they had under Xisco Munoz.

However, the gap to safety is now just one point with eight games still to go, and a positive run of form to end the term could salvage their campaign and maintain their place in the second tier beyond one season.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s chances of a top six finish are all but over with the team 13 points adrift of the play-offs after a seven game run without a win.

Danny Rohl would be a smart appointment by Sunderland

Will Still is another name that’s been linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light, and the 31-year-old would be a very exciting arrival.

But if he cannot be convinced to switch from the top flight of French football to the Black Cats, then Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus could do a lot worse than try to appoint Rohl instead.

The young coach has a lot of potential, would fit the club’s philosophy and should be comfortable working with a very involved recruitment team.

The turnaround at Sheffield Wednesday speaks for itself, and keeping them up would be a very impressive achievement if they can pull it off, although it remains to be seen if Rohl could be tempted by the switch if he manages to keep Wednesday in the Championship - it would be much more possible if the Owls were relegated.