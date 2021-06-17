‘Might do a solid job’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to Sunderland’s rumoured interest in signing EFL defender

Sunderland have previously been credited with interest in signing defender Clark Robertson according to Football Insider.

That same report claimed that the Black Cats were rivalling both Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle to the potential signing of the 27-year-old.

Robertson’s contract with Rotherham United is set to reach a conclusion at the end of the month, and it’s likely he’ll depart the New York Stadium in the near future.

A move to Sunderland could tempt Robertson, with it being likely that the Black Cats will be challenging for promotion into the Championship once again next season.

Speaking in a recent interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips labelled the prospect of signing Robertson as a ‘smart bit of business’, but felt that Lee Johnson might be better off looking at some of the younger players he already has at his disposal.

“It could be a smart bit of business on a free. But, Sunderland is a much bigger football club than Rotherham so as much as he is stepping down a division there will be more pressure on him.

“It could be one of those signings that goes under the radar. He might do a solid job coming down from the Championship similar to how Bailey Wright has.

“But, if I was Lee Johnson, I would look to see some of the younger players given an opportunity. It is a low risk signing at the end of the day, he could add a bit of quality and competition but it’s time some of the younger players were given their opportunity.”

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Phillips here.

Robertson could turn out to be a smart addition to the Sunderland team, but they could be tempted to use some of the younger players that they already have available to them heading into the new season.

The Black Cats simply have to win promotion back into the Championship next season, as they’ve been a ‘sleeping giant’ for far too long in the third tier now.

But it’s vital that they get their recruitment right this summer, as that could define which direction their season heads in early on into the campaign.