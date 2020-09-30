‘Might be worth a risk’ – QPR targeting transfer swoop for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are reportedly lining up a move for former Aston Villa midfielder Andre Green according to Football Insider.

Green is currently a free-agent having left Villa in the summer, and he’ll be eager to find himself a new club at the earliest of opportunities.

He spent last year’s league campaign on loan with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, and is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs.

But it is believed that QPR are leading the race to land his signature, with Mark Warburton’s side looking to add strength in depth to their midfield options.

Would Green be a good signing for the Hoops though, and is he needed this season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

This is a potential deal that’s definitely got its pros and cons as you weigh it up.

On one hand, there’s no denying that Green is a good player. He showed that for Aston Villa in the Championship when he was given the chance.

However, he’s not set the world alight whilst out on loan and that’s a concern if you’re of a QPR persuasion.

Warburton does need to add depth to his attack, but Green might not hit the level that is maybe required to take QPR on that next step.

It’s affordable though, so might be worth a risk.

Sam Rourke:

It’s an astute signing in my eyes.

I’m surprised there aren’t more clubs clamouring to sign up the 22-year-old winger, and I just feel he needs a fresh start to rejuvenate his career.

He’s shown spurts of real quality, however he’s struggled with injury problems and has found it hard to get a consistent run of games at the loan clubs he has been at.

Green offers electric pace, strong dribbling ability and can whip useful crosses into the box, something that Lyndon Dykes will be craving as he looks to continue scoring for the R’s.

On a free transfer this looks a really wise deal, and you have to remember he is still only 22-years-old, so he has plenty of time to grow, develop and mature as a player.

With Osayi-Samuel’s future at QPR still uncertain, Green could prove to be an adequate replacement or an ideal supplement to the player.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

Green is a good player but his career isn’t really being given much chance to get going with a fair few loans so far.

He’s a player who could excel at the right club, though, and I think QPR could benefit from signing him with the way they play in mind.

He’s someone who could dovetail nicely with the other attackers in the side and Mark Warburton could get the best out of him too.

He’ll need to show what he can do quickly but I do think at the right club he has something to offer so let’s see if the Hoops prove to be that for him.