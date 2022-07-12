“Might be the perfect option” – Burnley fan pundit names Southampton man as ideal transfer target

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have managed to add some fresh faces to their squad since opting to hand over the reins at Turf Moor to Vincent Kompany last month.

The Tykes will be able to turn to Luke McNally, Samuel Bastien, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine for inspiration next season after sealing deals for these five players.

With the 2022/23 campaign set to start at the end of July, it will be interesting to see whether Burnley decide to add to their options in the centre-forward position.

Having sanctioned a loan move for Wout Weghorst, Burnley are now relatively short of options up-front.

Whereas Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez will both be confident in their ability to make a difference at this level, there is a chance that Matej Vydra could depart as he has yet to sign a new deal and is believed to be open to offers from elsewhere.

Making reference to this particular area of the pitch, Burnley fan pundit Joe Skinner has admitted that he would like to see the club make a loan move for Adam Armstrong this summer.

As per a recent report from Football Insider, Southampton are understood to be willing to sanction a temporary exit for Armstrong who is attracting a great deal of interest from Championship sides.

During the 186 games that he has played at this level during his career, Armstrong has managed to score 56 goals.

Speaking to FLW about the forward, Skinner said: “One player I’d like to see us sign is a player who I have admired for a while, it looks like it could be a loan opportunity though because I saw the other day that Southampton are looking to offload Adam Armstrong on loan supposedly.

“I know there’s obviously historical ties there with Blackburn so I don’t know how feasible that would be but I think he is a real dynamic, pacey striker that likes to get in behind the defence and that’s something that Vincent Kompany would probably look for, especially in terms of the younger profile of the player as I think he’s around 25, 26.

“But also there’s an argument around loans where I think loans are pretty fruitless at this level mainly unless there is an option to buy and I don’t know whether Southampton would actually sell him to us to be honest as hopefully, if we do go up, we will then become a Premier League rival around the mid to the bottom-half of the table.

“So, I don’t know whether they would sell him to us, especially if he did well but I’d like to see us bring someone like Adam Armstrong through the door, especially with us lacking in the striking department at the moment.

“Matej Vydra’s out of contract and supposedly weighing up his options and I think that leaves us with two fit senior strikers in Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes who have been at the club for a few years now, especially Barnes who has been here for nearly a decade.

“Rodriguez obviously knows the club, loves the club so that will benefit us because he will give that extra 10% like all the group of players do really.

“But I do believe we need to lower the age profile in that department with Barnes and Rodriguez being in their thirties now and Armstrong might be the perfect option.”