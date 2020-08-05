‘Might be the end of him’ – Many Leeds United fans react to player’s Elland Road exit

Kun Temenuzhkov is departing Leeds United, with the Whites sourcing the promising young forward a season-long loan move with Real Union.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning promotion and the Championship title last month, but there doesn’t appear to be a place in the squad for Temenuzhkov.

The 20-year-old Bulgarian didn’t feature for Leeds in the entire 2019/20 season, with his last appearance for the club coming in the FA Cup back in January 2019.

Now, Graham Smyth at the Yorkshire Evening Post has confirmed that Temenuzhkov is heading out of Elland Road to Segunda Division B, where he will link up with Real Union.

It’s hardly surprising that Leeds are looking to move the forward on, but there’s worry amongst the club’s fanbase that the Bulgarian is never going to make the grade at Elland Road despite so much potential.

Here, we dive into some of that worry…

Time to move on. never really got a chance but obviously was well looked at while he was here. Keeping him on loan gives us a fall back. Maybe like Ben White's situation that's if we have no sell on fee. Something in the lad might just click into place. Good Luck @HoskunTemeuzkov — John Sidney LUFC 🏆 (@JonSidney) August 5, 2020

Graham do Leeds see him in their plans going forward? Or is he pretty much done at Leeds? — The Ham Toucher (@HamToucher) August 5, 2020

Looks a decent player however I feel it looks like it might be the end of him , wish we'd loan them to lower English league clubs — James (@jimmy_L_UFC) August 5, 2020

Watched him play in a friendly at Ossett Town. Was garbage. All style/show and no substance! — Dan Stead (@RecruitmentDan) August 5, 2020

Wasn't this kid highly rated ? — Yorkiedave (@YorkieDave89) August 5, 2020

Can’t help thinking there’s a real player there Graham. He was so highly thought of at Barça. Can only imagine how much better Marcelo could make him. — CW (@Leeds__United) August 5, 2020

I think a lot of these that had promising futures won’t make the grade now at Leeds. https://t.co/qRaKjo7vZj — Tommy Ellam (@Ellam9) August 5, 2020