Leeds United

‘Might be the end of him’ – Many Leeds United fans react to player’s Elland Road exit

Published

8 mins ago

on

Kun Temenuzhkov is departing Leeds United, with the Whites sourcing the promising young forward a season-long loan move with Real Union.  

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning promotion and the Championship title last month, but there doesn’t appear to be a place in the squad for Temenuzhkov.

The 20-year-old Bulgarian didn’t feature for Leeds in the entire 2019/20 season, with his last appearance for the club coming in the FA Cup back in January 2019.

Now, Graham Smyth at the Yorkshire Evening Post has confirmed that Temenuzhkov is heading out of Elland Road to Segunda Division B, where he will link up with Real Union.

It’s hardly surprising that Leeds are looking to move the forward on, but there’s worry amongst the club’s fanbase that the Bulgarian is never going to make the grade at Elland Road despite so much potential.

Here, we dive into some of that worry…


