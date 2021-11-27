‘Might be the best they can afford’ – Sheffield United set for battle with Barnsley and Boro over Spurs player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are set to battle Barnsley and Middlesbrough for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke in January.

Football League World understands that Spurs are ready to let him leave on the loan in the winter window, with the Blades among a trio of Championship clubs keen.

But would he be a good signing for the Blades? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdict…

Marcus Ally

Tottenham are desperately trying to make a quick buck for Jack Clarke, the 21-year-old has not lived up to expectations since signing in North London and Spurs are hoping to recoup a fee for his services before he is unattached at the end of next season.

It would sum up the Blades’ recruitment this season for them to bring Clarke in and pin their hopes of challenging for the play-offs on him.

He is not a player of the ability to be competing at the top end of the Championship and this stage of his career but with the lack of ambition currently at Bramall Lane, he might fit right in.

It would not be a good signing, though wide players are needed in the squad, but with the tiny budget at Sheffield United despite the parachute payments and lucrative sale of Aaron Ramsdale it might be the best they can afford.

Adam Jones

This is a very similar situation to Middlesbrough.

He may give the Blades a plan B, but Ben Osborn can already do a job on the wing, so Clarke’s probably needed at Bramall Lane even less than at the Riverside Stadium.

They have far too much talent in their forward department to not play two up top – and they seem to be so much more comfortable operating with three at the back.

The attacking part of their game may not be up to scratch yet after only beginning to adopt a back five again last weekend, but that will come with time and they have more than enough attacking firepower to get up the table.

Having another exciting player to compete with Morgan Gibbs-White could be ideal if Clarke can play a more central role – but they probably need to address their centre-back department as their first priority if they do indeed stick with a back three.

This is why he needs to be low down on Heckingbottom’s wishlist for now – but if the 44-year-old ops to play with advanced wingers – then that completely changes my view.

Toby Wilding

You can understand why Sheffield United might be interested in a deal for Clarke this January.

With Morgan Gibbs-White having been in outstanding form for the Blades so far this season, you feel there is a chance of Wolves recalling him from that loan spell at Bramall Lane.

Should that happen, Sheffield United would obviously need a replacement for Gibbs-White out wide, and Clarke is a player who could fill that role.

Indeed, having worked with new Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom before at Leeds, this could be a deal that appeals to both parties.

However, Clarke has struggled with pretty much all his loan moves back to the Championship since joining Tottenham, meaning there could be an element of risk to this for a Sheffield United side that have already struggled to get going this season.

