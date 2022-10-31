“Might be good business” – Pundit provides verdict on 30-year-old amidst Luton Town interest

Luton Town are currently running the rule over Fulham defender Michael Hector, with Luton Today confirming that the defender had embarked on a trial period after he was pictured at an opening training session at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old, who saw his contract expire at Fulham in the summer, has amassed almost 200 appearances in the Championship during his career thus far.

Nathan Jones mentioned on a number of occasions during the summer that his side were open to adding a new defender but did not want to recruit for the sake of recruiting.

Sharing his thoughts on the experienced defender, and whether the Hatters should pursue a deal, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Luton are looking for a defender. That has been well documented.

“Michael’s had two promotions at Fulham, he’s an experienced defender in that league as well, he knows how to play in the Championship.

“The only issue that they would have with him is that he hasn’t played a game since the last game of last season.

“So, I suppose if he can prove his fitness, then it might be good business for Luton Town.”

The verdict

Losing an extremely influential part of their backline during the summer in Kal Naismith, and seeing Reece Burke struggle for regular minutes because of injury, there is no surprise Luton have kept a close eye on the free agent market.

It seems bizarre that Hector is still without a club, as he is a player of top Championship quality, meeting both the technical and physical demands of the second tier.

It will be interesting to see how this situation progresses over the next few weeks and whether an agreement can be met.

Of course, Luton do not possess the finances of the majority of their Championship counterparts, but with a short-term contract perhaps being talked about, there is certainly scope for this to happen.