‘Might be doomed’ – These QPR fans react to breaking team news for Stoke City clash

QPR will be looking to strengthen their position in the Championship play-off places on Sunday afternoon, when they host Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton’s side go into the fifth in the table, but will climb to third with victory here, which would be their fifth win in six league games.

For their part, Stoke will be looking to boost their own play-off hopes with a win here, and despite coming into this one in the wake of back to back defeats to Bristol City and Blackburn, they would move up to sixth with a win here.

Perhaps with that in mind, Warburton has named a QPR starting XI that shows two changes from the one that claimed a dramatic late 2-1 win over Derby County last time out, as Osman Kakay and Sam Field replace Albert Adomah and Lee Wallace, who both miss out on the matchday squad completely.

That also means that Monday night’s matchwinner against Derby, Andre Gray, is once again forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of QPR fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for that game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Might be doomed without Albert or Wallace — SJ 🤬🥶 (@sj2innit) December 5, 2021

4 AT THE BACK🤩🤩🤩🤩 — EzeEra (@TheEzeEra) December 5, 2021

Injuries at the back hitting us hard, not a single defender on the bench — rob (@robbo159) December 5, 2021

Really hope that's a 4-3-3 formation — W (@W_QPR1882) December 5, 2021

4ATB LETS GOOO — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) December 5, 2021

Massive test today for Kakay.

I’m going to be a bag of nerves every time Stoke get the ball down the left 🥴 #QPR — . (@ryaaanpearce) December 5, 2021