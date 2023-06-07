This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liverpool are set to compete for the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Red are interested in signing the playmaker this summer.

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Liverpool?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 26-year-old would be a good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side…

James Reeves

Maddison would be an excellent signing for Liverpool.

Despite an incredibly poor season for Leicester in which many players underperformed, Maddison enjoyed another impressive campaign on an individual level.

The 26-year-old has proven himself to be one of the most creative and dangerous attacking midfielders in the Premier League in recent years and deserves his opportunity at a bigger club.

Liverpool's midfield is in need of a refresh this summer and after the imminent arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, the addition of Maddison would put Jurgen Klopp's men in a strong position to challenge for the title once again next year.

There may be question marks over how much game time Maddison would receive at Anfield given the strong competition for places, but it is a no-brainer for the Reds to pursue a deal.

Justin Peach

James Maddison excelled for Leicester City despite their relegation, owing to issues in other areas of the squad, as opposed to the creative department.

From a Leicester perspective, they will welcome the news of Liverpool's interest as that will only work in their favour, increasing the potential asking price for playmaker. However, for Liverpool, they might be better off pursuing other targets.

For example, Maddison has yet to establish himself as an England regular, mix that with his poor injury record, Liverpool might be able to get value elsewhere. With the signing of Alexis Mac Allister as well, that will only work against Maddison considering their similarities in positions. There are only so many advanced playmakers Liverpool can shoehorn into their team.

That being said, Maddison will no doubt be playing European football next season, which will only go to serve him positively going forward.

Declan Harte

Signing Maddison would be an interesting fit for Liverpool.

The midfield has always been the weakest part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, relying more on their defensive solidity than its creative output.

Throwing Maddison into that would be a significant shift in either the make-up of those tactics, or the role Klopp has in mind for the Englishman.

There were signs at the end of last season that tactical changes may be in the offing at Anfield, in which case Maddison could be a good fit if more creativity is needed.

But he would be an awkward fit in the usual set-up unless moved out wide, which doesn’t seem likely given the strong options already available in those areas.

That means this potential deal doesn’t seem the most suitable transfer for either party.