‘Might be better looking elsewhere’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing up move for 23-year-old: The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing Dynamo Dresden defender Linus Wahlqvist upon the expiry of his contract in Germany.

The 23-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or in central defence, is out-of-contract at the end of the month, with Kicker claiming that a host of clubs want to sign him on a free transfer.

Blackburn, Reading and Millwall, along with Leganes and Paderborn have been credited with an interest in the six-time Sweden international, who has made 55 appearances for Dresden since 2018.

Here, the FLW team discuss Blackburn potentially signing Wahlqvist…

George Harbey

Wahlqvist has impressed over in Germany and has worked his way up the international ranks to impress for Sweden, so he would arrive in England with decent pedigree under his belt.

He’s only 23 years of age so he has years ahead of him to improve and develop as a player, whilst he also looks to be really tall and physical which would help him cope with the demands of the Championship.

Ryan Nyambe has been solid for Blackburn this season and he has played a part in helping Rovers compete for a top-six finish, but you feel that he needs someone who can push him all the way next term.

Wahlqvist would add competition for places, and on a free transfer, it’s surely worth a punt.

Sam Rourke

I can see the logic here.

There is no denying that Rovers need to add more depth to the right-back slot and Wahlqvist could offer a cheap, yet useful solution.

Ryan Nyambe is the only real right-back option Mowbray has at his disposal and it’s imperative that players consistently have competition for their position, to ensure complacency does not creep in.

Wahlqvist has already racked up plenty of experience in first-team football in Germany and Sweden, whilst has also made several appearances for the Swedish national team.

On a free transfer, he could prove a good option with the player also able to chip in at centre-back also.

George Dagless

Could be but also could be not.

Blackburn need to consider whether he is good enough to come into the side and actually improve things, though, and I am not sure whether he is.

Being honest, Blackburn have some good defenders and Tony Mowbray surely needs to look at signing proven players that will boost the side for either a play-off challenge again next year or even a Premier League stint.

The Swede is currently with Dynamo Dresden and they’ve struggled in Germany’s second tier this season so I think Rovers might be better looking elsewhere to be honest.

Alfie Burns

This looks like an interesting deal that Blackburn are potentially targeting and I’d be interested to see if Mowbray had room for Wahlqvist in his starting XI.

On the face of things, it doesn’t really look like the type of deal Blackburn have looked to conduct under Mowbray, but perhaps it indicates a slight change in direction as they aim to take the next step.

At 23, he’s a decent age and a defender, therefore covering a position that Blackburn have sometimes been short this season.

Whether he’s needed when Blackburn are at strength is another question, but a bit of depth has never hurt anybody in the Championship and, if you get the right quality, it makes complete sense to load up your numbers.