“Might be a sensible time to cash in” – Ipswich Town face summer decision as transfer interest emerges: The verdict

Aberdeen are interested in Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, according to the Daily Record.

The 31-year-old is our of favour at Ipswich and Jim Goodwin, who managed him at St Mirren, wants to bring him back to the Scottish top tier.

But should the Tractor Boys sell him?

Josh Cole

Whereas Ipswich will be looking to keep hold of a host of their players this summer, parting ways with Hladky in the upcoming window may turn out to be a wise bit of business.

Since Christian Walton’s permanent move to Portman Road, Hladky has been forced to watch on from the sidelines as he has failed to make a league appearance in 2022.

A move for Hladky to Aberdeen could suit all of the parties involved as Ipswich could secure a reasonable fee for him due to the fact that his contract runs until 2024.

Kieran McKenna could then potentially use this money to sign a younger keeper who is willing to be a back-up option for Walton.

Meanwhile, Hladky could help Aberdeen achieve a relative amount of success in the Scottish Premiership next season by hitting the ground running at Pittodrie.

Declan Harte

Hladky hasn’t had the most amazing of seasons having only played 12 times in League One this campaign.

The Czech international has seemingly fallen out of favour since the arrival of Kieran McKenna.

His last league start came on January 29 in a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, with Christian Walton having asserted himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in the team.

But having a dependable number two is always important for any side so there is value to keeping Hladky at the club.

However, if Aberdeen are serious about making a move and the deal is looking good financially then the Tractor Boys shouldn’t stand in his way in seeking a move.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Vaclav Hladky had an excellent campaign at Salford last season, but things haven’t worked out as planned at Portman Road in 2021/22.

The Czech keeper has been limited to just 12 appearances in League One, with his last one coming all the way back in December.

Hladky is clearly not first choice under new boss Kieran McKenna, with that role falling to Brighton loanee Christian Walton.

Due to the above, with the reported interest in Hladky, it might be a sensible time to cash in on the goalkeeper.