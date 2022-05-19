“Might be a little bit out of the question” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit issues verdict on Joe Worrall’s future amid Leicester City links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham believes Joe Worrall is unlikely to complete a move to Leicester City this summer.

The Foxes were linked with a potential move for the defender with the upcoming transfer window in mind.

But Oldham believes that the 25-year old will avoid signing for a local rival of the club if he does depart in the coming months.

However, the Forest fan also has faith that the turnaround in form seen from the club since Steve Cooper’s arrival will be enough to keep him at the City Ground for next season.

Worrall has been an important player in the team’s rise from bottom of the Championship to the play-off final later this month.

The Englishman has played 39 times for the Reds this season and is an integral part of Cooper’s side.

If he is to leave, Oldham does believe that it will take a sizeable offer for his services to tempt the Lancashire club into a sale.

It could cost a Premier League side up to £15 million, according to FLW’s Forest fan pundit.

“Whilst Joe Worrall hinted at a Premier League move earlier in the season, Forest’s transformation and the chance of promotion puts them in a much better position to keep him,” Oldham told Football League World.

“Should they fail to achieve promotion, I’d imagine the Premier League clubs will be circling and looking to take advantage.

“A move to Leicester seems pretty unlikely. Worrall has always maintained his love for Forest, so moving to a local rival might be a little bit out of the question.

“The teams that have been linked previously were West Ham, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Southampton and might be a better option.

“In terms of a transfer fee, I’d imagine Forest will be looking to command £15 million for a player who’s been outstanding this season, really come on under Steve Cooper’s leadership.

“I think his price tag has only increased and he’s a valuable asset that Forest won’t want to lose regardless of the situation they find themselves in.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Chris Gunter? Cardiff QPR Reading Swansea

Forest still have one game left to play this season, with a Wembley meeting set with Huddersfield Town for May 29.

The winner will win a place in next season’s Premier League, as the Reds search for their first top flight campaign since 1999.

The Verdict

Worrall has been an excellent player for Cooper’s side this season so it makes sense that it will be a costly figure if Forest are to be tempted into a sale.

But so much of the club’s transfer business will likely not be decided until the play-off final is over.

It is hard to imagine that Forest will sell any of their important players should the team earn promotion later this month.

However, a defeat to Huddersfield could see Worrall decide that his time with the club is over and look for a Premier League move.