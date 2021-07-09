‘Might be a deal worth pursuing’ – Middlesbrough target bargain move for EFL ace: The verdict

Alfie Burns

It’s certainly an interesting scenario that’s playing out, with Oldham practically offering the 26-year-old on a plate to Middlesbrough.

You don’t often see a player head out on trial like this, but it could be great news for the Teessiders.

The hard facts tell you that Bahamboula is one of League Two’s busiest, most efficient midfielders, with 14 goal involvements last year.

Another thing that stands out to me is the fact that Keith Curle is recommending him to Neil Warnock.

They’ve worked together before, with Curle sure to know exactly what Warnock wants from a midfielder. That bodes well from a Boro perspective.

Of course, you can bang the drum about the step up from League Two to the Championship, which is a risk.

However, with Bahamboula hitting his peak, on the back of a really good 12 months, it might be a deal worth pursuing.

Ben Wignall

At 26 years old, Bahamboula wouldn’t be a young lower league punt of a signing that you’d expect a Championship club to make, as at that age you’d expect that he won’t be able to get much better.

Bahamboula has academy pedigree from being a youngster at Monaco but he’s been quite well-travelled since that and it’s quite random that he ended up rocking up at Oldham last season.

He proved to be quite a creative figure for the Latics though in League Two, scoring six times and grabbing eight assists and played in a number of attacking positions, including on both flanks, as a striker and in the number 10 role.

That versatility could prove to be important should Neil Warnock take a cheap punt on him, but I can’t see the Congo international ever being a starter for Boro unless the experienced manager that is Warnock manages to get a few more levels out of him.

Billy Mulley