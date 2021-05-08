‘Might be a brilliant replacement for Charlie Wyke’ – Sunderland weighing up striker move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are reportedly interested in Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet ahead of the January window.

Charlie Wyke has bagged 29 goals this season but his contract is set to expire in the summer, meaning a replacement may be needed.

The Sun has reported that the Black Cats are eyeing Nisbet as a potential transfer target but face competition from Brentford.

So, would he be a good signing for Sunderland? And is he needed?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their verdicts…

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent piece of business for Sunderland and Nisbet might be a brilliant replacement for Charlie Wyke if indeed the forward is to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Nisbet is someone that has had a lot of interest in him already from Birmingham City, who were knocked back in their efforts to sign him in January. Therefore, Sunderland might need to go on and earn promotion via the play-offs if they are going to be able to secure his signature.

The forward is someone that could potentially come in and be full of confidence after his performances for Hibernian this season. That is important because the pressure would be on him to hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light with him likely to command a sizeable transfer fee.

This seems like a signing that they should try and get over the line if they can. However, with interest from elsewhere it could difficult for them to get this deal done.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sunderland appearances?

1 of 18 Asamoah Gyan? More Less

Ben Wignall

Considering he’s been linked with Championship clubs then I think that Nisbet would be a cracking signing for Sunderland.

However, I can only see him joining the Black Cats if they get promoted through the play-offs – there’s no way he’d drop to League One in my eyes even with the money that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus could offer him that that level.

With Charlie Wyke’s future uncertain, Sunderland definitely need a striker or two next season and Nisbet has proven he can do it in Scotland’s top flight.

Of course that level doesn’t always transfer over to England so it is a gamble – but one worth taking in my mind.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one from a Sunderland perspective.

Nisbet has an impressive goalscoring record for Hibernian across the course of the campaign, where he does seem to have adapted well to top-flight football.

As a result, it does seem as though the 24-year-old could be a useful signing if they were to bring him to the Stadium of Light, given he clearly knows where the goal is and could be capable of settling in well in his new environment.

However, given they only signed a striker in the form of Ross Stewart in January, you do feel as though this interest in Nisbet could raise some questions about the future of Charlie Wyke with the Black Cats, and that would obviously be a concern considering how good he has been for them this season.