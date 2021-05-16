‘Might be a bit of a risk’ – Ipswich Town set sights on signing midfielder ahead of 2021/22 season: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Aldershot’s Jermaine Anderson according to Football Insider.

It is also claimed that Bolton Wanderers are interested in striking a deal to land his signature, with the Trotters preparing for life back in the third-tier of English football.

Anderson has caught the eye with some strong performances this term in the National League, with the 24-year-old scoring four goals in 28 appearances so far this season.

Ipswich Town are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, with the club recently confirming that a number of players will depart Portman Road when their contracts reach a conclusion in the near future.

This means that new signings are likely, and Paul Cook is clearly keen to sign Anderson ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, in what could prove to be a shrewd move by the Tractor Boys.

They finished ninth in the League One table in the 2020/21 season, and will be eager to make a timely promotion back into the Championship in this year’s campaign.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Ipswich’s rumoured interest in signing Anderson this summer.

George Harbey:

This could be a good signing.

Anderson never really lived up to his potential at Ipswich and Bradford in League One and he has subsequently had to drop down into the National League.

He’s done well for an Aldershot side whose play-off push has derailed under Danny Searle, and he’s catching the eye which is natural.

Ipswich are going to be pushing for Championship football and promotion next season, though, so it might be a bit of a risk for him to make such a jump.

But it’s a nice, fresh direction Ipswich are seemingly going in.

Jordan Rushworth:

This is a signing that could prove to be a smart signing for Ipswich if Anderson could finally start to fulfil his potential at League One level with them next season.

The midfielder has had to work his way back following his release from Bradford City, and he has performed well for Aldershot Town this season and proven himself to be a class above the National League. The 24-year-old will now be highly motivated to prove that he belongs in the English third tier and having show strong resolve to get his career going again he will be eager to impress.

Ipswich have perhaps had a lot of players in their squad in the last two seasons who perhaps have felt they were too good for League One, but who also failed to deliver for them on the field. Anderson would be the opposite of that and will have to prove he is able to perform in the third tier.

Whilst it is not a signing that would excite many supporters at first, given he will be available on a free transfer it is certainly one that they should consider.

Did these players make more than 100 appearances for Ipswich Town or not?

1 of 18 1. Gwion Edwards Yes No

Toby Wilding:

This is an interesting one for Ipswich to consider going into the summer transfer window.

Given those suggestions of such a drastic overhaul of the squad at Portman Road this summer, it does seem inevitable that they are going to have to add to just about every position in their squad this summer.

That is something that is unlikely to be cheap given the amount of signings they will have to make, so with Anderson’s contract expiring this summer, the chance of signing him as a free agent is something that could help them from a financial perspective.

Indeed, Anderson also has experience at League One level from his time with the likes of Peterborough, Doncaster and Bradford, so he will know what is required of him if he is going to make the move to Portman Road, meaning he could still have the ability to make an impact in Paul Cook’s side, even if only as a squad player.