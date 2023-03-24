This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are one of a number of Championship clubs eyeing up a summer move for Stoke City defender Morgan Fox, as exclusively reported by Football League World.

Along with Sunderland and Coventry City, the Baggies are keen on the 29-year-old, whose contract at the Bet365 Stadium expires at the end of the season having joined on a three-year deal in 2020.

Fox didn't feature much for the Potters last season, but he has started regularly under Alex Neil and has amassed 35 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23.

Would he be a good addition for Albion though next season? The FLW team have had their say...

Adam Jones

This might be a better signing than many people think it would be.

A backup option for Conor Townsend would be useful and that would allow Zac Ashworth to go out on loan again, allowing the latter to speed up his development away from The Hawthorns.

Fox can also operate in central defence and with Carlos Corberan operating with a back three before, he could be a suitable candidate to come in and start if the ex-Huddersfield Town boss wants to move away from a back four.

He's not exactly someone who will make them too much money in the future but with the experience he has at this level, he could be a good squad option.

If they remain in the Championship, the Baggies are unlikely to have a huge budget so bringing the defender in on a free transfer would be sound business.

Billy Mulley

Morgan Fox has flourished as a left-sided centre-back when necessary for Stoke City this season and has also provided a reliable service from his usual left-back position too.

Looking at the current West Brom squad, there does seem to be a lack of options in the left-back area and Fox is a player that would certainly help drive competition and performance levels.

Also, with Erik Pieters only at the club on a short-term deal, the 29-year-old may also be eyed up a left-sided centre-back option.

This would be a good deal for the Baggies to complete, should they remain in the Championship, but I think they would be able to cast their net wider if they were to return to the Premier League.

Ben Wignall

I thought Fox would continue to be a backup at Stoke this season after appearing just 10 times in the Championship in 2021-22, but to his credit he has performed admirably well.

Whether it's at left-back or on the left of a back three, Fox has raised his level and has been an asset for Alex Neil, but with a contract that is set to expire this summer he is going to have his options open.

With West Brom, Fox would not very likely be a starter under Carlos Corberan if they stayed in the Championship - Conor Townsend is very good for the level and therefore Fox's role would surely just be an understudy.

He would be a good backup, but if Fox wants first-team football at this stage of his career then he should perhaps swerve any offer from the Baggies and look elsewhere.