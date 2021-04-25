Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Might as well put a Middlesbrough shirt on’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s weekend performance

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been bemoaning the performance of defender Julian Borner following the Owls’ latest damaging defeat away at Middlesbrough.

Darren Moore’s side knew heading into the game they would be relegated if they lost and Derby County won their game against Birmingham City. At one stage that was on the cards, but the Owls were handed a brief stay of execution because the Rams also lost despite being 1-0 up at the break. However, the 3-1 loss at the Riverside all but ends their time in the Championship really.

Borner endured a torrid afternoon against Middlesbrough and he was guilty of making far too many costly mistakes, especially for the opening two goals scored by Boro. Those kinds of errors have compounded his campaign at times and have been part of the reason why the Owls are in the position they are in at the moment.

The defender could make just one tackle and also gave the ball away 18 times throughout the 82 minutes he was on the field (Sofascore). It was a display that showed why Sheffield Wednesday have struggled at the back at times throughout the season. Whilst it is not all on Borner there were a couple of key errors here that stood out, unfortunately.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were frustrated with the key errors that he made in the costly defeat at Middlesbrough.

Here then, we take a look at some of the reactions on social media…


