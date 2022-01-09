‘Might as well carve the name on the trophy now’ – Plenty of Forest fans praise team selection ahead of Arsenal clash

Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a repeat of 2018 as they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup third round at the City Ground.

They won that game 4-2 and will certainly be hoping they can put in another inspired performance against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Forest have been in good form under Steve Cooper since the former Swansea man took charge in September but have recently hit a bumpy patch by their standards.

They’ve lost their last two games which is the first time they’ve lost back-to-back games under Cooper this season.

Forest will be playing in front of a sell out crowd as Steve Cooper looks to get Forest in the hat for the fourth round.

Naming a strong side for the visit of their Premier League opposition, Cooper has made three changes to the side that tasted defeat to Huddersfield in December.

Steve Cook makes his debut for Forest as he comes in for Braian Ojeda who drops to the bench, while Ryan Yates replaces Xande Silva.

New loan signing Keinan Davis also makes his debut after he arrived on loan from Aston Villa earlier this season and he will replace Lewis Grabban.

It’s a strong bench as well with plenty of attacking options but Cooper will certainly be hoping his side can get the game wrapped up before introducing them.

Fans were pleased with the side named by Cooper, here’s their reaction to the team news on Twitter.

Might as well start carving out name onto the trophy now — Twheatman (@Twheatman) January 9, 2022

Quite a strong side that for a cup match #nffc — Mike…nffc (@nffcalways1) January 9, 2022

That’s so beautiful — J☔️ but nice🙂 (@champagneuzi) January 9, 2022

Cook and Davis debut warra team — GuessWhat~ #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@Anon_Wh0) January 9, 2022

Arsenals star boy is about to get pocketed by steve cook — sam knowles (@sammykn0) January 9, 2022

Johnson to knock the gunners out 👍🏼 https://t.co/YUYWp3ty2d — Jay (@Jay____177) January 9, 2022

Love the new signings going straight in.

Looking forward to see how the back three get on against a side that have pace and ability to find space between the lines. #NFFC https://t.co/4icH7Dolpr — Chris Kearney (@AnalyticsForest) January 9, 2022