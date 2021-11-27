‘Might as well call it a day’, ‘No points’ – These Preston North End fans react as key player missing for Fulham clash

After a shock win over Middlesbrough in midweek, Preston North End welcome table-toppers Fulham to Deepdale as they aim to beat the league leaders of the Championship for the second time in November.

That is because at the start of the month the Lilywhites went all the way to Bournemouth on a Wednesday night when the Cherries were at the summit of the second tier and snapped the unbeaten run of Scott Parker’s side.

Two defeats following that though caused a lot of frustration amongst fans, with many wanting head coach Frankie McAvoy to be relieved of his duties.

Quiz: 30 questions about Preston North End’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1) How many goals did Jordan Hugill score in the 2016/17 Championship season? 12 13 14 15

Those calls grew stronger on Tuesday night as with 15 minutes to go at the Riverside, North End were 1-0 down and being dominated before springing a surprise and turning the match on its head with a 2-1 victory.

The catalyst for that success seemed to be Ched Evans, who made his return from a three-month injury lay-off and so it has come as a surprise that McAvoy has not selected the 32-year-old in his starting line-up.

There’s just one change from Tuesday as Patrick Bauer is an absentee from the back-line after picking up a knock, with Liam Lindsay replacing him.

With Lindsay’s performances splitting opinion and Bauer being a star player it’s not gone down too well with PNE fans who are lacking confidence going into this.

Might as well call it a day now — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) November 27, 2021

Announce 10-0 defeat — 🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰 (@PR4PNE) November 27, 2021

Oh god — Ross (@_rosschapman) November 27, 2021

No bauer no points — Sam (@SamY4t35) November 27, 2021

I know we won midweek but we got battered for most of the game so this is a worry that he’s picked the same team — Carl Charnley (@CarlCharnley) November 27, 2021

OMG! — gordon jackson (@baxiboy0406) November 27, 2021

Hahahaha it was tough anyway but without Bauer we’re screwed. What score did they beat rovers away again? — Ridsdale out cha (@SteveHigginson4) November 27, 2021

rather have storey tbf — luke (@lukepnefc) November 27, 2021

Just keep it to single figures lads. — Gerald Lonsdale (@GedLost) November 27, 2021