‘Might as well call it a day’, ‘No points’ – These Preston North End fans react as key player missing for Fulham clash

After a shock win over Middlesbrough in midweek, Preston North End welcome table-toppers Fulham to Deepdale as they aim to beat the league leaders of the Championship for the second time in November.

That is because at the start of the month the Lilywhites went all the way to Bournemouth on a Wednesday night when the Cherries were at the summit of the second tier and snapped the unbeaten run of Scott Parker’s side.

Two defeats following that though caused a lot of frustration amongst fans, with many wanting head coach Frankie McAvoy to be relieved of his duties.

Those calls grew stronger on Tuesday night as with 15 minutes to go at the Riverside, North End were 1-0 down and being dominated before springing a surprise and turning the match on its head with a 2-1 victory.

The catalyst for that success seemed to be Ched Evans, who made his return from a three-month injury lay-off  and so it has come as a surprise that McAvoy has not selected the 32-year-old in his starting line-up.

There’s just one change from Tuesday as Patrick Bauer is an absentee from the back-line after picking up a knock, with Liam Lindsay replacing him.

With Lindsay’s performances splitting opinion and Bauer being a star player it’s not gone down too well with PNE fans who are lacking confidence going into this.


