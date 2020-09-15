Midweek update offered as Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough transfer saga ticks on

Blackburn Rovers retain an interest in goalkeeper Aynsley Pears, but they are unwilling to meet Middlesbrough’s valuation of the player, which is proving a sticking point.

Tony Mowbray is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after Christian Walton returned to Brighton and Hove Albion after last season’s impressive loan spell. Thomas Kaminski was in goal on Saturday as Rovers lost 3-2 to AFC Bournemouth.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Boro had knocked back a £200k bid from Blackburn for the service of Pears, with Rovers unwilling to go beyond £400k.

Now, a further report from Lancashire Live has confirmed that Blackburn retain an interest in signing Pears, but things remain the same as the weekend: Blackburn will not meet Boro’s valuation of the goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old made his Championship debut for Boro last season under Jonathan Woodgate and managed 24 appearances in the league for the Teessiders, who avoided relegation on the back of Neil Warnock’s appointment as boss.

He was an unused substitute for Boro on Friday night as Warnock’s side were beaten 1-0 at Watford on the opening evening of the 2020/21 campaign.

New signing Marcus Bettinelli was the man that Warnock had faith with in-goal.

The Verdict

Pears is a good young goalkeeper and it is hardly surprising to learn that Boro are standing their ground on the fee for the goalkeeper.

Why would they let him go on the cheap across the Championship? It makes no sense.

If Blackburn really want to get their hands on the goalkeeper, they need to put their money where their mouth is.

Thoughts? Let us know!