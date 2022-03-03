Midweek Review: Middlesbrough, Luton, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth & Carlisle feature (WATCH)

The midweek schedule did not disappoint, with some fantastic games and unbelievable results up and down the three divisions – not to mention the FA Cup.

Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the competition while Luton Town pushed the World and European champions all the way at Kenilworth Road.

In the Championship, Wayne Rooney was left fuming after Derby County’s defeat at Cardiff City – with the Rams clash with Barnsley now looking even more important.

A Barry Bannan masterclass helped Sheffield Wednesday put five past Burton in League One and Hayden Carter’s sensational winner meant Portsmouth kept their recent run going against

Perhaps the biggest result of all came down in League Two, where Carlisle United made it two wins in two games under Paul Simpson to put a three-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Ned Holmes was joined by Adam Jones and Toby Wilding on FLW TV’s Midweek Review to break down discuss these topics and many more!

Find out what they had to say below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…