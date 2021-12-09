There’s been a packed schedule in League One and League Two this week, which has gone under the microscope over on FLW TV this lunchtime.

Alfie Burns, Ned Holmes and Toby Wilding run the rule over six fixtures from across the two divisions.

In terms of League One, they look at Crewe Alexandra’s 2-0 win over Lincoln City and what that result means for both sides.

They review Fleetwood Town’s thumping of Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, before looking at Wigan Athletic’s late victory over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday evening.

Down in League Two, Northampton Town ended Exeter City’s long unbeaten run at St James’ Park – a key result in the League Two promotion picture.

Leyton Orient flexed their muscles with a 4-1 win over Swindon Town and Hartlepool United got Graeme Lee’s first league win against Rochdale.

Those three fixtures are on the agenda.

Check out the full episode of the Midweek Review over on FLW TV on YouTube: