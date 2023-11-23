Highlights Managers in club football will be relieved as the international break has ended, allowing them to focus on their teams without interruptions and potential player injuries.

Sunderland's Dan Ballard picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty, making him doubtful for their upcoming match against Plymouth Argyle.

Nectarios Triantis may feel pressure to prove himself after being shown a red card in his international debut, which could make him vulnerable to exploitation by Plymouth's attackers.

You get the feeling that many managers across the world of club football will have been relieved to see the November international break come to an end this week.

With no more international scheduled for this year, those managers will now be able to focus on putting together a run of form and momentum together, without those interruptions, every few weeks.

Perhaps just as importantly, it also means they will no longer have to worry about players picking up injuries while playing for their countries, that could keep them out of more games for their club, than their national team.

However, while that is no longer a concern for the time being, it does not mean that all clubs have come through this final international outing of the calendar, without more fitness concerns to worry about.

Indeed, one Championship club who may have picked up a rather significant concern during the final round of international matches, is Sunderland.

What injury blow were Sunderland hit by during the November international break?

So far this season, Dan Ballard has been a key figure for Sunderland in the centre of their defence.

The 24-year-old has started all but one of the 16 Championship games that the Black Cats have played this season, his only absence coming in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City last time out.

Dan Ballard Sunderland record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 15 2 0 2022/23 22 0 1 As of 23rd November 2023

In that time, the centre back has helped Tony Mowbray's side to sixth place in the current second-tier table, as they look to mount a fresh push for promotion to the Premier League.

However, it now looks as though Ballard's absence from the side, could be extended, after he picked up a hamstring issue while on international duty with Northern Ireland over the recent break.

As a result, the centre back is now apparently doubtful to feature for Sunderland, when they make the long trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, Mowbray does have other options he can turn to at centre back if Ballard is indeed absent.

But even so, it could be argued that other events over the international break, could have come at a bad time for Sunderland, and the man they may now have to rely on to step into Ballard's role this weekend.

How might Nectarios Triantis be feeling ahead of his next Sunderland outing?

Should Ballard miss out against Plymouth on Saturday afternoon, it is likely that Nectarios Triantis will fill in for him in that match, just as he did in the win over Birmingham.

That appearance against the Blues was Triantis' first Championship outing for Sunderland, after joining the Black Cats from Central Coast Mariners in his native Australia.

After making that league debut for the Black Cats, the 20-year-old would then head out on international duty, linking up with Australia's Under 23s side.

But while the break would be a productive for his national side with wins over their counterparts from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Black Cats' defender would endure something of a moment to forget from a personal perspective.

That came in the win over Saudi Arabia, when Triantis was shown a red card with 16 minutes still remaining in the match.

With the centre back still in the very early stages of his international career, that is obviously not the way he would have wanted the break to end.

As a result, with that being his last action on the football pitch prior to this clash with Plymouth, it will be hard to know just what emotions he will be feeling if and when he does step out on the Home Park pitch.

Indeed, Triantis may well be feeling some considerable pressure to prove himself now that he has the chance to play again in the colours of Sunderland, to show he can make a positive contribution for his team.

The fact he may feel he has to do that now though, could make life difficult for Triantis, given he will be doing in a league that he is still only just getting used to in the Championship, which as many say, is one of if not the most challenging in the world.

It is also worth noting that at 20-years-old, the centre back will be doing that at the very early stages of his career, with his lack of experience in these situations, something that could put yet more pressure on him.

That is turn, may make him a player who Plymouth's attackers can look to exploit as they go in search of three points on Saturday afternoon.

So with that in mind, it seems that in the wake of Ballard's latest injury setback, Triantis' own experiences on international duty, have not exactly come at the best time for Sunderland.