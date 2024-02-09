Highlights Adam Idah has made a strong start for Celtic since joining on loan, impressing with two goals and an assist in a short amount of playing time.

Norwich fans may feel bittersweet about Idah's success, as his goal-scoring record for the club has been relatively underwhelming.

A move to Celtic could be a possibility for Idah if he continues to impress, as the Scottish club is in need of a third striker.

Adam Idah has started life in superb fashion for Celtic since his loan move from Norwich at the end of the transfer window - which may not sit well in East Anglia.

Idah joined Norwich back in 2017 as a 16-year-old from Irish outfit College Corinthians, and whilst he has always been billed as a top youngster to potentially rise through the ranks at Carrow Road, he's getting to an age where he can't quite be considered young.

Just 12 goals in 99 league appearances for the Canaries isn't the greatest return, but having gone to Celtic, he already appears to have found a new home.

And whilst Norwich fans will be pleased, they'll certainly be bittersweet over unfilled potential.

Adam Idah Celtic latest

Idah only signed for Celtic in a last-gasp loan deal on deadline day that could be made permanent for £3million - and he’s already won the hearts of the Hoops support.

Coming on for his debut at 1-0 down in a huge clash at Aberdeen - with a loss potentially allowing Rangers to make ground by beating Livingston later that day - Idah set up fellow new recruit Nicolas Kuhn for the equaliser, which ever-so-slightly alleviated fears at Celtic Park for the time being.

With first-choice striker Kyogo Furuhashi going through his worst season yet at Parkhead, the diminutive striker evidently needed a big partner to help him win aerial battles against a physical Aberdeen outfit - and Idah did just that by notching the assist for the leveller.

And, just four days later, the Irishman did it again.

An early penalty in a clash against a beleaguered Hibs side threatened to see the Hoops win comfortably to keep their heads above the water at the top of the league, but an equaliser gave them that sinking feeling. Celtic headed into added time and it looked like another poor result on their behalf - but with another spot-kick, Idah was the hero having only joined six days before.

Two goals and one assist in the Scottish Premiership after just 121 minutes of football is quite the return for the young striker - but Norwich fans will be feeling bittersweet.

Why Norwich fans will be feeling bittersweet over Adam Idah

Of course, it’s always good to see a young player doing well - no matter if it’s at your club or away from your club.

Norwich fans will be glad to see Idah doing well somewhat, but there may be a feeling of disappointment that could be hard to shake off.

The fact that Idah has only scored 11 goals in 70 Championship games, and 1 goal in 29 Premier League games might not quite be what the Canaries had in mind for the 22-year-old so far in his career development.

A loan is certainly not the worst solution in the world and he could come back to Norwich with the wind in his sails; though with Celtic needing a third striker, if he impresses you can’t help but think that a move to Parkhead would likely be at least discussed.

Adam Idah - Championship seasons for Norwich Games Goals 2020-21 17 3 2022-23 25 2 2023-24 28 6

It is easy to forget that Idah is only 22; goals galore in the Ireland youth ranks and even 22 national team appearances already is quite the achievement. But fans at Carrow Road will be naturally underwhelmed at his output for the club so far in the campaign.