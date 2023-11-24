Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has had a disappointing start to their Championship season, with protests against the owner and poor performances on the field.

Despite the team's struggles, player Di'Shon Bernard has achieved success with the Jamaican national team, bringing some positivity to the club.

Bernard's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the Owls should prioritize extending his contract to prevent other clubs from making a move for him.

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Xisco Munoz was sacked in October after the club made their worst start to a season in their history, and while performances have improved under new manager Danny Rohl, the German has lost four of his first five games in charge.

There have been increasing protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri in recent months, with the controversial departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, high season ticket prices and a lack of investment in the summer transfer window attracting the ire of supporters.

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the table, nine points from safety, and they are back in action after the international break when they face Birmingham City, who are yet to win in five games under new manager Wayne Rooney, at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Optimism has been limited at Hillsborough so far this season, but one Owls player has enjoyed a positive week, with Di'Shon Bernard helping Jamaica to victory in the Conmebol Nations League quarter-final, while the win also secured qualification for the 2024 Copa America for just the third time in their history.

Di'Shon Bernard's international success is good news for Sheffield Wednesday

Bernard joined Wednesday on a free transfer in July after his release by Manchester United, and he has been one of the better performers for the club so far this season.

The 23-year-old has provided one assist in 12 appearances for the Owls this campaign, excelling as part of a back three in recent weeks.

Bernard made his international debut for Jamaica in June, and he has since established himself as an important part of the squad.

Jamaica lost 2-1 in the first leg of their Conmebol Nations League quarter-final against Canada, and despite being 1-0 down at half time in the second leg, they staged a remarkable comeback to win 3-2, progressing to the semi-finals on the away goals rule.

Bernard played the full 90 minutes of the first leg before being introduced as a late substitute in the second leg, and he and his team-mates will face USA in the next round of the tournament.

His achievements on international duty are undoubtedly excellent news for Wednesday, bringing some much-needed positivity to the club.

Bernard will have gained plenty of confidence from the experience, and that is a boost to a defence that is likely to be demoralised after the 4-0 home defeat to Millwall last time out.

Rohl, who was previously a coach with the German national team, was delighted for Bernard, and he believes his international success could be beneficial.

"He arrived today (Thursday). Today was a little bit more about recovery, but tomorrow he will be back in training and we will see how I will decide for Saturday's match. It is good, if the guys are successful with their national team they come back with a good feeling, I know this from before. Perfect," Rohl told The Star.

However, while Bernard's international involvement is good for the Owls in the short-term, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he could attract interest from elsewhere, and they should look to tie him down to an extension as soon as possible.